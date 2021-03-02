Lassiter scored five runs in the first inning on the way to a 10-0 victory over Hillgrove on Monday.
Walker Noland and Max Beck-Berendsen each had RBI doubles to spur the rally. Beck-Berendsen finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Cameron Campbell was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Bradley Frye added an RBI triple.
Ben Norton pitched four innings and struck out five to earn the win.
The Trojans (7-1) will face East Coweta on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.