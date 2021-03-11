Nick Newton went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help lead Lassiter to a 8-2 victory over Allatoona in Region 6AAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Ben Norton was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Kyle Carson had two doubles and Bradley Frye had two hits and an RBI.
Walker Noland pitched into the sixth inning, scattering nine hits and allowing only two hits to pick up the win. Harris Bryson pitched the last two innings, getting out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth, to earn the save.
The Trojans (10-2, 2-0) will host Pope on Friday.
Hillgrove 6 Peachtree Ridge 5: Tyler Payton’s solo home run highlighted a three run fifth inning that helped spur the Hawks’ come-from-behind victory in non-region play.
Jack Tilton and Bradon Etter each had three hits. Zach Wieder had two hits and an RBI, Jason Hayden had a double and drove in two, and Seth Wright added a double.
Ethan Bobo pitched 5⅓ innings of relief, allowing only one hit and stuck out seven to earn the win.
Hillgrove (6-4) will host Woodstock on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Harrison 156, North Paulding 171: Matthew Render an even-par 36 to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory at Brookstone Country Club.
John Huffman shot 37, Will Perkins 41 and Walker Manuel 42.
Harrison will return to action on Monday in the Larry Nelson Invitational at Atlanta Athletic Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Harrison earns split: The Lady Hoyas split a tri-match at Brookstone Country Club.
North Paulding came out on top, shooting a team total of 136. Harrison, led by Haven Blank's 44, was a shot back at 137,
and North Cobb shot 176.
The Lady Hoyas will return to the course on Monday when they compete in the Cobb County Championship at City Club Marietta.
