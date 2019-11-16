Lassiter held off a late Sprayberry run by making 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure a 72-63 victory over its east Cobb rival on Saturday.
Owen Kennedy 17 points, Greg Watkins and Bryant Hunter each finished with 17 and Will Harty had 12.
The Trojans were ahead 59-40 in the third quarter before Sprayberry started going on a run.
Josh O’Donahue led the Yellow Jackets with 30 points, and Saigon Kitt had 23.
Lassiter (2-2) will host Cass on Tuesday.
Walton 77, Dunwoody 35: The Raiders dominated Dunwoody in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Wildcats 39-11 to put the game out of reach.
Luca Avaliani scored 16 points to lead Walton (2-0). Cole Morris added 14, and David Sickles was also in double figures with 13.
Walton (2-0) will host South Forsyth on Tuesday.
Shaw 41, Marietta 39: The Blue Devils' late rally wasn't enough as they lost their season opener in the Carver Tip-off Classic in Columbus.
Marietta (0-1) had tied the game but Shaw scored the game winner on a Wason Davis layup as time expired.
Deric Howard led the Blue Devils with 12 points, Makyle Lockett had 10 and Jaquan Harris added eight.
Marietta will host Osborne on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton 50, Dunwoody 34: Walton used defense to set the tone, and built a 12-2 lead from which Dunwoody could not recover.
Tomisin Adenupe led the Lady Raiders with 23 points, and Emily Lee had nine.
Walton (1-2) will host South Forsyth on Tuesday.
Campbell 81, Wheeler 40: Campbell had balanced scoring led by Sarah Taub with 15 points.
Jaleah Alston added 13 points, plus six rebounds and six assists. Joi Polk added 11, and Nia Bozeman had 10.
Campbell totaled 20 assists on the game.
Jadah Waite led Wheeler with 17.
Campbell (4-0, 1-0) will play Greenforest at the Carrollton Tournament on Saturday.
Sprayberry 61, Lassiter 40: Anna Vereen did a little bit of everything to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets past their east Cobb rival.
She finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Stormie Brown had a team-high 13 points, which all came in the second half, and Amaya Johnson added 10 points.
Sprayberry (2-1) will host Harrison on Tuesday.
Late Friday
North Cobb Christian 65, Southwest Atlanta Christian 14: The Lady Eagles held Southwest Atlanta to four second half points in the lopsided win.
Brooke Moore had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Mary Claire Norman had 13 points and four rebounds and Caitlyn Parker had 13.
North Cobb Christian (3-0) will host King’s Ridge on Friday.
