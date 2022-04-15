Kelsie Crosier, Sophie Wilson, Peyton Joyner, Celeste Nader and Hailey Johnbaptiste all scored goals to lead Lassiter to a 5-0 victory over Lanier on Thursday in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lassiter (12-0-4) will host Lakeside-DeKalb on Wednesday.
Buford 4, Wheeler 0: The Lady Wildcats dropped their opening-round game in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Wheeler finished the season 6-9-1.
Habersham Central 1, Kennesaw Mountain 0: The Lady Mustangs dropped their opening-round game in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain finished the season 8-10-1.
BASEBALL
Thursday
Walton 3, North Paulding 2: Dane Moehler pitched a complete game to help lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Barrett Eldridge had a solo home run for Walton (17-9, 8-3), which traveled to North Paulding for the final game of the series Friday.
Pope 15, Osborne 0: Nick Jones was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kent Schmidt had a double and two RBIs, while Jack Myers and Jackson Winbush each drove in two for Pope (19-7, 10-2), which traveled to Sprayberry on Friday.
Wednesday
Harrison 12, Marietta 6: The Hoyas scored eight runs over the first three innings and cruised to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Garrett Pate led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Jason Walk was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, Preston Booth had three hits and an RBI, Jack Fleming was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Landon Scott went 3-for-5.
Tate Strickland pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one earned run to pick up the win for Harrison (15-10, 7-4), which traveled to Marietta on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Hillgrove 13, Walton 10: Emily Bond had five goals, while Marleigh Belinfanti had three goals and two assists to lead the Lady Hawks.
Lauren Render had two goals, while Camie Townson, Ryan Woodham and Olivia Perrone each added one.
Cybella Smith made five saves in net.
Hillgrove (14-1) will host Milton on Tuesday.
Lassiter 14, Mill Creek 13: Audrey Wisdom scored five goals and had four assists to help lead the Lady Trojans to a come-from-behind victory.
Lassiter trailed 9-4 at the half.
Ella Greyard and Lacey Scherholz each had three goals, and Caitlin Gavin added two. Emily White made nine saves in net.
Lassiter (10-5) will travel to Pope on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Campbell 3, South Gwinnett 0: The Lady Spartans moved into the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell will host the winner of South Forsyth and Mill Creek in a match that must be completed by Thursday.
Camden County 3, Marietta 1: The Lady Blue Devils fell in the opening match of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Camden County moved on to face the winner of Cherokee and Dunwoody.
