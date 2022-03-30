The Lassiter girls soccer team secured the Region 6AAAAAA title with a 3-1 victory over Wheeler on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Huie, Susie Carson and Ria Kamdar each scored goals.
The Lady Trojans will be the region’s No. 1 seed when the Class AAAAAA state playoffs get underway April 12.
Lassiter (10-0-3, 4-0) will travel to Roswell on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Lassiter 4, Wheeler 0: Sam Hill, Shai Valencia, Cole Higgins and Ben Lee each scored goals to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
With the win, Lassiter (12-2, 7-1) will be the No. 2 seed from the region when the Class AAAAAA state playoffs begin after spring break.
Aiden McConnie had three assists, while Colin Nedblake added one. James Spurlin had the shutout in net.
The Trojans will host Roswell on Thursday.
Walker 3, Whitefield Academy 0: Tanner Staus, Ben Meunier and Holden Aaronson all scored goals to push the Wolverines past their Cobb County rival in non-region play.
Casey Arkoette had two assists and Raj Shroff made two saves in net.
Walker (11-2-1) will host King’s Ridge Christian on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hillgrove 9, Blessed Trinity 8: Lauren Render had five goals and Marleigh Belinfanti added two to help the Lady Hawks earn the victory.
Emily Bond had a goal and an assist, and Elizabeth Bond added a goal.
Cybella Smith had seven saves in net for Hillgrove (10-1), which hosted Harrison on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Darlington 3, Walker 2: Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-2 in the Region 7A matchup.
Rohan Piplani needed three sets to win 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walker 4, Darlington 1: Anjali Kanuru, Grace Harwell and Maddy Atwill all won singles matches to earn the Region 7A victory.
Kanuru won 6-3, 7-5, Harwell won 7-6 (3), 6-2 and Atwill won 6-3, 8-6.
The doubles team of Blakely Meyer and Maya Patel won 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.
GIRLS GOLF
Walton wins tri-match: Diana Ranke and Carmen Knapp each shot 42 to help lead the Lady Raiders to victory over Campbell and Hillgrove.
Walton shot 131, Campbell 136 and Hillgrove 139.
Alex Johnson shot 47 for the Lady Raiders, and Katelyn Lamm shot 52.
