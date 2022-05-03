Lassiter needed all five matches to earn a 3-2 victory over Chattahoochee in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state tennis tournament on Monday.

The win sends the Lady Trojans to the state semifinals for the first time since the 2002 season when they made the Class AAAAA state championship match.

Lassiter will travel to North Atlanta for their match by May 9.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday

Mount Paran Christian 3, Pinecrest Academy 1: The Eagles knocked off the Paladins to advance to the Class A Private state semifinals.

Mount Paran will travel to Wesleyan to play their final four match by May 9.

It is the first time the Eagles have advanced to the final four since they made the championship match in 2017.

