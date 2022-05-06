The Lassiter girls lacrosse team advanced to the Class 6A/7A state semifinals Thursday with a 13-7 victory over Johns Creek.
It will be the first appearance in the final four for the Lady Trojans since they advanced to the state championship game in 2018.
Alexa Young, Ella Greyard and Audrey Wisdom led the way with three goals each. Caitlin Gavin added two goals. Emily White had 13 saves in net.
Lassiter (14-6) will travel to Creekview for the semifinal showdown either Tuesday or Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Thursday
North Cobb Christian 11, First Presbyterian 3: The Eagles used a six-run fourth inning to pull away for a victory in Game 3 of their second round Class A Private state playoff series.
North Cobb Christian (26-8) will travel to Prince Avenue Christian for a state quarterfinal series beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Mike Mullinax led the way, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and drove in six. Mattheson Go went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brock Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Carlos Martans had two runs batted in.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Walton 3, North Gwinnett 2: The Raiders advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state championship match with a victory on Thursday.
Walton, which will play in its first final since the 2018 season, will face off with Alpharetta on May 14 in Rome.
Wesleyan 3, Mount Paran Christian 0: The Eagles dropped their match in the Class A state semifinals.
Wesleyan will face the winner of Holy Innocents and Paideia for the state title on May 14 in Rome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.