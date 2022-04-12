Reece Roberston scattered four hits and allowed one run over six innings to help lead Lassiter to a 5-1 victory over Allatoona in a key Region 6AAAAAA matchup Monday.

Garrett Reid went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Collin Strovinskas was 2-for-3 with a double.

Robertson also had eight strikeouts and Haden Sottile earned the save by inducing a game-ending double play in the seventh.

Lassiter (17-8, 8-4) hosts Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Monday

Walker 19, North Springs 8: Jack Goggin had six goals, while Finley Radding had five goals and four assists to lead the Wolverines to a victory.

The win was Walker’s ninth of the season, which is a new program best.

The Wolverines (9-5) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In