Cole Lewis scored 14 points to help lead Lassiter to a 57-44 win over Pickens in the championship game of the Pickens Holiday Classic on Friday.
Jaden Emmanuelli had 12 points, while Noah Grigsby and Cal Liston each added 10.
Lassiter (4-9) will travel to Johns Creek on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain 56, Effingham County 51: Elijah Ford had 17 points and five assists to help lead the Mustangs to a win in the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic.
Hayden Hall had 12 points, Jake Whitaker finished with 10 points and five rebounds, and Earl Kyle added eight points and eight boards.
Kennesaw Mountain will host North Paulding on Friday.
Harrison 59, Dunwoody 44: Ryan Bellomy had 25 points to lead the Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Jordan Howe finished with 20 points.
Harrison (8-4) will travel to Cartersville on Monday.
John Marshall 68, Wheeler 55: Arrinten Page had 18 points and nine rebounds in the Wildcats matchup in the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Isaiah Collier had 13 points and five assists, and Jelani Hamilton added 11 points.
Wheeler (8-4) will compete in the The Chosen 1’s Invitational in Los Angeles against Sierra Canyon on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Pebblebrook 60, Riverview 47: Kelcei Rivers had 17 points to help lead the Falcons to win a non-region victory.
Kania Seymour had 16 points and Nia Morgan added 14 points and five assists.
Pebblebrook (6-5) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
Sprayberry 37, Harrison 31: Amyah Woodmore had 14 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a win in the consolation game of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Sprayberry (9-4) will host Alpharetta on Friday.
Walton 63, Etowah 51: Graycen Ehlen had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Raiders to a win in the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic.
Lexy Harris had 12 points and nine rebounds. Cici Childers finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Casey Ehlen had nine points and six boards and Pax Loricchio added nine points and four rebounds.
Walton (6-6) will face South Forsyth on Tuesday.
