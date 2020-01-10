Will Harty scored 14 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help lead Lassiter to its first Region 4AAAAAAA victory of the season with a 63-57 win over Roswell on Friday.
Kyle Keener finished with 13 points and Greg Watkins added 11
The Trojans (10-8, 1-4) travel to Northview on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison 45, Sequoyah 35: Amara Newsom had a double-double to help lead the Lady Hoyas past their Region 6AAAAAA rival.
Newsom finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Meredith Ward had 14 points and six rebounds.
Harrison (15-4, 9-1) travel to Creekview on Saturday.
Campbell 63, Newnan 24: Three players scored in double figures as the Lady Spartans rolled past their region rival.
Jameah Alston led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sydney Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds, Jaleah Alston finished with 11 points and four rebounds and Laila Battle added nine points and four rebounds.
Campbell (16-3, 4-1 Region 2AAAAAAA) will travel to Westlake on Tuesday.
North Cobb 49, North Paulding 33: The Lady Warriors connected on three 3-pointers in the last few minutes of the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated their Region 3AAAAAAA rival.
North Cobb (12-6, 3-1) trailed 3-2 midway through the first quarter, but closed on a 9-0 run to take command.
Azonya Austin led the way with 16 points and six assists. Sydney Thomas had 14 points and Madison Edge finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Warriors travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
RIFLE
Late Thursday
Walton 1120, Allatoona 1110: Walton’s Julianna Cutter scored 286 points to lead the Raiders past the Buccaneers.
Michael Bae finished at 285, Ethan Bartnicki 275, while Alex Thibodeau and Keagan Wicker each tallied 274.
Walton moved to 3-0 on the season.
