Hayden Sottile pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out five, as Lassiter won the decisive third game over Winder-Barrow 6-2 on Thursday.
The Trojans (24-8) scored five runs over the first two innings to take early control of the game.
Ryan Martin had two hits including a home run, Dixon Noland had two hits and Rylam Lewallen hit his first home run of the season.
Lassiter will travel to Richmond Hill for the second round beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Walton 18, Alpharetta 7: Kate Zeiher scored six goals to lead the Lady Raiders to victory in the first round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs.
Walton (14-5) grabbed a 3-0 lead within the first 4 minutes of the game. The lead would grew to 5-0 before Alpharetta finally got on the scoreboard, and it became 10-3 at the half.
“I was really proud at how balanced we were,” coach Amanda Ryan said in an email. “We got to play a lot of people. We felt like everyone was contributing. We have lost games, we have won games, lost games in overtime, won games in overtime, so I think, mentally, we were prepared. Composure and consistency were our goal, and that came together (Thursday).”
Morgan Petroff finished with three goals for Walton, which will host North Forsyth in the second round Monday or Tuesday.
Walker 15, Greater Atlanta Christian 5: Abby Hurd set a single-game team record with 10 goals to lead the Lady Wolverines to a victory in the opening round of the Class A/5A state tournament.
Finley Tabb and Amanda Bryan scored two goals, while Maggie Gilbert added one. Sophie Serverino stopped 13 shots in net.
Walker (5-8) will travel to Blessed Trinity for the second round either Monday or Tuesday.
Centennial 10, Harrison 2: The Lady Hoyas were defeated in the first round of the Class 6A/7A playoffs.
Harrison finished the season 11-6-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thursday
Centennial 17, Hillgrove 13: The Hawks fell in the opening round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs.
Hillgrove finished the season 11-7.
North Gwinnett 14, Harrison 12: The Hoyas were upset in the opening round of the Class 6A/7A playoffs.
Harrison finished the season 13-4.
Decatur 14, Walker 3: The Wolverines fell in the opening round of the Class A/5A playoffs.
Walker finished the season 5-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Johns Creek 3, Pope 1: The Lady Greyhounds' season ended with a loss in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
