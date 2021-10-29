Sorry, an error occurred.
Ellie Kean is doing everything she can to make sure Lassiter repeats as Class AAAAAA state softball champion.
The Lady Trojans' senior powered her squad into Saturday's winners' bracket final in Columbus, putting Lassiter two wins away from defending its state championship.
In Friday's game against Cambridge, Kean hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to brake the game open, en route to an 8-3 victory.
In Thursday's tournament opener against Creekview, Kean hit a solo home run and struck out 18 to lead Lassiter to a 1-0 victory.
The Lady Trojans will face River Ridge when play continues Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Mount Paran Christian 7, Strong Rock Christian 2: The Lady Eagles will have to take the long road if they are to defend their Class A Private state championship.
After falling 7-5 to Mount Vernon Presbyterian 7-5 in the tournament's opening game Thursday, Mount Paran bounced back in the losers' bracket and beat Strong Rock to advance.
The Lady Eagles were scheduled to face Tattnall Square later Friday evening.
Thursday
River Ridge 7, Pope 2: If the Lady Greyhounds want to get back to the Class AAAAAA state championship game, they were left to do it the hard way.
Pope fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA bracket and was scheduled to face Dacula on Friday afternoon. With a win, the Lady Greyhounds would face Cambridge later in the evening.
Lambert 4, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Hawks dropped their opening game of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Hillgrove was scheduled to open play in the losers' bracket Friday against Cherokee. The winner would then advance to play Milton later in the evening.
