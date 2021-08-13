Jadyn Laneaux went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and a double to lead Pope to a 12-0 victory over Riverwood on Thursday.

Kailey Martin had two-run home run and a double, and Kate East added two hits.

Ellie Paley threw a complete-game one-hitter to earn the win.

The Lady Greyhounds will host West Forsyth on Friday.

Lassiter 8, Milton 0: Ellie Kean pitched five shutout innings, struck out 10 and added a two-run home run as the Lady Trojans rolled to a non-region win.

Bronwyn Conroy and Erica Bennett each had two hits.

Lassiter (5-0) will open Region 6AAAAAA play Tuesday when it hosts Kell.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.