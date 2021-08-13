Jadyn Laneaux went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and a double to lead Pope to a 12-0 victory over Riverwood on Thursday.
Kailey Martin had two-run home run and a double, and Kate East added two hits.
Ellie Paley threw a complete-game one-hitter to earn the win.
The Lady Greyhounds will host West Forsyth on Friday.
Lassiter 8, Milton 0: Ellie Kean pitched five shutout innings, struck out 10 and added a two-run home run as the Lady Trojans rolled to a non-region win.
Bronwyn Conroy and Erica Bennett each had two hits.
Lassiter (5-0) will open Region 6AAAAAA play Tuesday when it hosts Kell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.