Grace Koutouzis and Abby Hurd each scored six goals as the Walker girls lacrosse team rolled past Pace Academy 16-11 on Monday.
Maggie Gilbert had three goals and Addison Wills added one. Koutouzis also added four assists.
Walker (5-2) will host Columbus on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
Walton 5, North Paulding 0: The Lady Raiders completed an undefeated regular season with a sweep of the Lady Wolfpack in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Grace Keller, Amala Arun and Abigail Morgan all won singles matches 6-0, 6-0, as did the doubles teams of Caroline Kirka/Natalie Kirka and Mackenzie Pittman/Laine Surdykowski.
Walton (11-0) will begin the region tournament Thursday against a to-be-determined opponent.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday
Allatoona 139, Campbell 168: Sara Tilton shot 42 to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to a win in the non-region match at Bentwater County Club.
Davi Loccisano shot 45 and Brooke Warner added a 52.
Ana Herndon led Campbell with a 56.
