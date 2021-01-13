Will Kolker had a career-high 39 points to lead Pope to a 76-47 victory over Allatoona on Tuesday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Kolker made eight 3-pointers and finished with nine rebounds and eight assists. Cam Bleshoy finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jack Dempsey added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Pope (10-6, 4-3) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Pebblebrook 82, East Coweta 69: The Falcons rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to earn the Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Pebblebrook (14-2, 1-0) will host McEachern on Friday.
McEachern 56, Newnan 54: The Indians held off 12-1 Newnan for a key Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
McEachern (15-3, 1-0) will host Pebblebrook on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 57, Excel Christian 54: Tremain Davis hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds to play to lead the Eagles to victory.
Davis finished the game with 14 points and six rebounds. Jack Hewitt had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tre Chatman finished with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and C.J. Wallace added eight points.
North Cobb Christian (7-3) will travel to King’s Academy on Thursday.
North Cobb 35, Harrison 27: Jared DeJesus scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kisean Dickson finished with nine points, Evan Daniel had seven points and five rebounds, and Alex Acosta added five points and five rebounds.
North Cobb (8-8, 1-0) will travel to Walton on Friday.
Kell 71, Kennesaw Mountain 40: Najhae Colon scored 21 points and added seven assists to help lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Scoot Henderson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, and PJ Johnson added 11 points and five rebounds.
Kell (12-4, 7-0) will travel to Wheeler on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Marietta 77, Walton 57: Chole Sterling led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Lady Blue Devils rolled in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Lauren Walker finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Makayah Harris added 13 points and four assists.
Tomisin Adenupe led Walton with 23 points. Lexy Harris and Anna Conza each added nine.
Marietta (8-4, 2-0) will host Hillgrove on Friday, while Walton (6-7, 0-2) will host North Cobb.
Kell 63, Kennesaw Mountain 40: Crystal Henderson had 22 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sylvia Kahoro had 15 points, Jada Green finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Amaya Moss added 11 points.
Kell (10-3, 6-1) travels to Wheeler on Friday.
Saturday
Walker 46, South Paulding 26: Grace Koutouzis scored 21 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Schuyler Boyer had 14 points and Sophie Hill added seven.
Walker (8-2) will travel to Pinecrest Academy on Friday.
