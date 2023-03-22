Matthew Garcia doubled, homered and drove in two as part of a three-hit night to lead Kennesaw Mountain to an 8-2 victory over Wheeler on Tuesday.
Eli Poventud had a hit and an RBI, while Pete Jezerinac pitched four innings and struck out six to earn the win.
The Mustangs (13-4, 3-0) will host Wheeler on Thursday.
Pope 6, Alpharetta 3: Kent Schmidt homered and drove in two, while Cooper Orr doubled and drove in two more to help the Greyhounds earn the Reigon 7AAAAAA victory.
Dawson Jones pitched five innings and struck out eight to get the win. Carson Kerce earned the save.
Pope (14-3, 5-2) will travel to Alpharetta on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 2, North Cobb Christian 1 (PK): Conner Hofmann scored on a header in the first half to score the Eagles’ only goal in regulation, as they earned the Region 6AA victory.
With the game tied 1-1 through the extra time, Mount Paran won the match on penalty kicks 4-3 as Sam McMurry provided the difference-maker.
Jacob Brackman had an assist.
The Eagles (6-7, 5-1) will travel to Walker on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 6, North Cobb Christian 0: Sarah Schwartz scored four goals to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Martina Hill and Alexis Shafer each had a goal. Lauren Moll earned the shutout in net.
Mount Paran (8-3-1) will travel to Walker on Thursday.
Pope 1, Milton 0: Lexi DeJoseph scored the lone goal of the match to lift the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Carly Oubs added an assist.
Pope (10-2) will host Hillgrove on Friday.
Hillgrove 4, Marietta 0: Logan Montford and Anna Holden had goals to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Yasmin Zavala and Julia Montford each had goals, while Adrianna Gill had four assists. Ella Noren earned her seventh shutout of the season.
Hillgrove (8-2-3, 4-2) will travel to Pope on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Lambert 18, Kell 13: Alyse Keels had five goals and three assists in the Longhorns' non-area matchup.
Lindsey King and Kayley Ferrell each had three goals.
Mia Pajares had a goal and an assist and Holland Sutter added a goal.
Kell was set to face Hillgrove on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Hillgrove 3, North Paulding 2: Will McRoberts won 6-1, 6-0 to help the Hawks get past the Wolfpack in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
The doubles teams of Bo Owusu and Jalen Bruner (7-5, 3-6, 10-6) and Carner Hart and Nathan Ko (5-7, 6-3, 10-8) both needed three sets to earn victories.
Hillgrove (4-12, 2-2) will face River Ridge in a tournament at Marietta this weekend.
Walton 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Bailey Raymond won 6-1, 6-0, while Will Sasadu posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory to help lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Corey Anderson and Ethan Lo (6-0, 6-1), as well as Jackson Pettus and Griffin Seares (6-0, 6-2), capped the match with victories.
Walton (10-0, 5-0) will face Allatoona in a Marietta tournament Friday.
Campbell 5, Carrollton 0: Trivi Arasavelli won 6-1, 6-1 and Noah Mallon came out on top 6-2, 6-0 to help the Spartans earn a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tejiri Aror won 8-0 in a super set singles match.
The doubles teams of Mason Herrmann and Kyle Blanchet (6-1, 6-1), along with Jire Aror and Aditya Lakare (2-6, 6-0, 10-7), completed the sweep.
Campbell (11-3, 3-0) was set to travel to East Coweta on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Marietta 5, McEachern 0: AK Bohacek, Kaya Stephens and Nicole Ramirez all won singles matches to lead the Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA sweep.
The doubles teams of Lizzy Kelly and Kate Corr, along with Lauren Poston and Caroline Rodriguez earned victories.
Marietta will open region tournament play next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.