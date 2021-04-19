Eliud Poventud had a hit and drove in three as Kennesaw Mountain beat Pope 4-3 on Friday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Will Fincher and Drew Narine each had two hits.
Sam Parker pitched six strong innings, giving up three hits, two unearned runs and striking out six to get the win. Narine came in in the seventh to earn the save for the Mustangs (15-12).
Lassiter 7 Sprayberry 2: The Trojans used six extra-base hits to help earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Max Beck-Berendsen was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, Ryan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two and Kyle Carlson had a triple and two RBIs. Trey Griffin and Cameron Campbell each added a double and an RBI.
Walker Noland pitched three innings to earn the win for Lassiter (20-5).
Saturday
Pope 6, Marist 3: James Tibbs was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Dylan Campbell and Kent Schmidt each went 2-for-3, and Heath Owen drove in two.
Carson Kerce earned the win while Tibbs got the save.
Pope (20-6) will travel to Sprayberry on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Allatoona 5, Wheeler 1: Alex Stanford and Drew Davis each scored two goals to lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Richie Herrera-Cruz added a goal.
Allatoona will open the Class AAAAAA state playoffs against Chattahoochee on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 3, Starr’s Mill 0: Abby Langston had a goal and an assist to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Sydney Sparger and Alana Nesbit each added goals. Sophie Dishman had four saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Harrison (12-4-2) will host Pebblebrook on Tuesday to open the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Walker 9, Mount Paran Christian 7: Abby Hurd had four goals and Maggie Gilbert added three to help lead the Lady Wolverines to an area victory.
Grace Koutouzis had two goals and three assists. Schuyler Boyer added two assists, while Addison Wills and Mia Lane each had one.
Walker will face Bremen on Thursday.
Saturday
North Cobb 15, Bremen 0: Alyssa Curto had six goals and Kacy Handzel scored four as the Lady Warriors rolled to a shutout victory.
Maddie Diaz and Molly Clark each scored two goals, while Diaz and Sophia Soriano each had two assists.
Bailey Brumley and Emma Henderson earned the shutout in goal.
Lassiter 21, Pope 11: Ella Greyard and Audrey Wisdom each had five goals to help lead the Lady Trojans to an area victory.
Alexa Young scored four goals, Diana Bruder had three and Caitlin Gavin added two.
Mary Clara Simoglou and Emily White combined for eight saves in goal.
Starr’s Mill 11, Kell 10 (OT): Erin King had three goals and four assists, but the Lady Longhorns dropped the non-area game.
Lindsey King had three goals and an assist, Delaney Gilchrist and Alyse Keels each had two goals and Lauren Whitehurst added a goal and an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
Friday
Whitefield Academy 5, Savannah Christian 0: Brandon Carman won 6-2, 6-1 to help lead the Wolfpack to a road victory in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Jonathan Kern won 6-3, 6-1, while Bryan Holsinger won 6-0, 6-0.
The doubles team of Davis Saad and Drew Saad won 6-4, 6-3, while Alex Healy and Trey Kantor won 6-3, 6-1.
The Wolfpack will travel to face Stratford Academy in a second-round match that has to be played by Saturday.
