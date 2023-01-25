CJ Brown scored 15 points, including the 1,000th of his career to help Kell beat Cambridge 66-41 in Region 6AAAAA play Tuesday.
Jaylen Colon had 15 points, seven assists and six steals, while Parrish Johnson had 12 points and five assists. Peyton Marshall added 11 points.
Kell (17-2, 8-0) will travel to North Springs on Friday.
South Cobb 78, North Atlanta 40: The Eagles had five players score in double figures as they rolled to a Region 4AAAAAAA victory.
Davenport Cox led the way with 13 points and five rebounds, while Jermaine Freeman and Dante Harrison each had 12 points and six rebounds. Joshua Miles finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rajah Morgan added 10 points and five rebounds.
South Cobb (11-9, 5-3) will host Marist on Friday.
North Cobb 51, Kennesaw Mountain 42: Mekhi Sherman had 16 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Damonte Pellot had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Gio Harris finished with 10 points and Evan Daniel added nine.
North Cobb (16-3, 3-2) will travel to Wheeler on Friday.
Pope 60, Johns Creek 36: Ryan Luttrell had 17 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Zach Bleshoy finished with 11 points and Theron Nixon added 10.
Pope (15-7, 7-2) will travel to Lassiter on Friday.
Mount Bethel Christian 66, King’s Ridge Christian 50: Jackson Bell had 23 points and Will Kuimjian finished with 21 to lead the Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
Mo Diao added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Mount Bethel (16-5, 6-1) will travel to Mount Pisgah Christian on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 61, KIPP Atlanta 46: Gabe Bolden had 22 points to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
The win was North Cobb Christian’s 15th in a row.
Albert Wilson had 13 points and five rebounds, while Jacob Cruz added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Eagles (17-4, 11-2) will travel to Therrell on Tuesday.
Osborne 62, Walton 58: Caesar Burrows had 19 points and eight rebounds in the Raiders' Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
JP Wells finished with 10 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Harrison Morris had 15 points and eight rebounds. Khamani Paxton added eight points.
Walton (12-8, 1-4) will host Cherokee on Friday.
Washington 46, Walker 43: Moustapha Diop had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Wolverines' Region 6AA matchup.
Xavier Berry finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Walker (11-9, 6-7) will travel to Drew Charter on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Hillgrove 81, Marietta 40: Aryelle King had 15 points and five steals to help lead the Hawks to a dominating Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Yolanda Floyd finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Kierra Jackson had 13 points and Amaya Harris added nine.
Hillgrove (16-5, 3-1) will travel to McEachern on Friday.
Campbell 76, East Coweta 25: Saniya Binion had 22 points and Tai Harvey finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as the Spartans rolled to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Jadah Gibson had 13 points and Lila Marble added 11.
Campbell (19-2, 4-0) will travel to Pebblebrook on Friday.
Walton 75, Osborne 10: Fourteen players scored for the Raiders as they rolled to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Lexy Harris had 10 points, Ellie Barry finished with nine and Casey Ehlen added eight.
Walton (12-8, 4-1) will host Cherokee on Friday.
Pebblebrook 60, Westlake 33: Nia Morgan had 22 points and Kelcei Rivers finished with 20 to lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Aaliyah Capers finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Iryana Muckle added seven points and six rebounds.
Pebblebrook (11-9, 3-1) will host Campbell on Friday.
North Cobb 58, Kennesaw Mountain 14: Armani Shaw had 20 points and Erinne Giles finished with 17 to lead the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAA victory.
Sonia Velez added nine points, while Kaiya Sibley-Clark and Chisom Eziomume each had nine rebounds.
North Cobb (10-10, 3-2) will travel to Wheeler on Friday.
Pope 71, Johns Creek 38: Cetta Gatto made six 3-pointers as part of her 20 points as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Emily Ryan had 14 points, Riley Bensman had 12 and Abbey Bensman 11.
Pope (18-4, 8-1) will travel to Lassiter on Friday.
Kell 83, Cambridge 50: Crystal Henderson had 37 points and 13 rebounds and the Longhorns rolled to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Jamiah Gregory had 19 points, while Makayah Harris finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Jada Green added eight points.
Kell (15-5, 8-0) will travel to North Springs on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 61, KIPP Atlanta 58: Brooke Moore had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles to a big Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Ava Morland had 14 points and Addie English added eight.
North Cobb Christian (11-9, 10-3) will travel to Greater Atlanta Christian on Saturday.
