Prep roundup: Kell walks off with win over Campbell Staff reports Aug 30, 2022 Julia Morici's walk-off single capped a two-run, eighth-inning rally to lift Kell to a 4-3 victory over Campbell in non-region play on Monday.Brooke Smith drove in Quinn Overby to tie the game and set up Morici.Brooke Beam started and pitched four innings and struck out four. Anna Bardeen earned the win with four innings of relief and struck out fout. Kell (6-5) will travel to Northview on Tuesday.North Cobb 9, Wheeler 0: Aubrey King went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.Soleil Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Lauren Byrd went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in three. Kate Self also had two hits.Leah Byrd pitched a complete game and struck out eight to earn the win.North Cobb (7-5, 3-1) will travel to Cherokee on Tuesday.Marietta 15, Whitefield Academy 0: McKaela Walker pitched three innings, struck out eight, added two hits and drove in four to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a non-region victory.Caroline Bryant and Sofia Hawkins each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.Marietta (4-3) will host Harrison on Tuesday.
