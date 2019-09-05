Brooke Kell was 4-for-4, including three triples, and an RBI to lead Kell to a 7-3 victory over Rome in Region 7AAAAA play on Thursday.
Mia DeAngelis also went 4-for-4 with a solo home run in the win. Savannah Markt pitched a complete game allowing six hits, two earned runs and two strikeouts to earn the win.
The Lady Longhorns (6-7, 3-5) will play in the Warrior Classic on Saturday.
Marietta 14, McEachern 1 (4 inn.): Zoe Adams hit an inside the park home run and drove in three to help lead the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Mikayla Duke went 2-for-3, McKaela Walker added three hits and an RBI and Rebekah Bradbury added two hits and drove in three.
Walker earned the win pitching all four innings, allowing only one hit and striking out nine.
Marietta (10-5, 4-4) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Monday.
Whitefield Academy 18, Providence Christian 1 (3 inn.): Madison Johnson hit a grand slam and pitched a no-hitter as the Lady Wolfpack rolled to a three-inning victory.
Whitefield (4-8, 1-5 Region 6A) scored eight runs in the first and followed with five each in the second and third.
Maya Mancle went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Ellery Young also had two hits and an RBI.
The Lady Wolfpack will host Trion on Tuesday.
