Brooke Smith was 4-for-4 and scored five runs to lead Kell to a 10-3 victory over Allatoona in Region 6AAAAAA play Thursday.
Brooke Kell was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Kate Halfon was 2-for-4 with a double and Julia Morici added two RBIs. Brooke Beam pitched a complete game and struck out 13
Kell (8-5, 6-4) will travel to North Cobb on Thursday.
Wheeler 8, Campbell 7: The Lady Wildcats scored all eight runs in the second inning and made them hold up as they defeated the Lady Spartans in non-region play.
Emily Jansen picked up her 11th win of the season as Campbell stranded the game-tying run on third in the seventh inning.
Kayla Hutchinson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jansen added two hits.
Wheeler (11-6) will host Lakeside-DeKalb on Oct. 5.
Pope 6, Sprayberry 0: Kailey Martin was 4-for-4 with three doubles to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kendall Frost and Ellie Paley combined for the shutout in the circle. Jadyn Laneaux was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Pope (20-1, 12-0) will travel to North Gwinnett on Saturday.
Walton 6, North Cobb 1: Kate Holland pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits and striking out eight to help lead the Lady Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Audrey Gurule was 3-for-4.
Walton will host Kell in a non-region game Oct. 1.
