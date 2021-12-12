Jaylen Colon made four 3-pointers as part of his team-high 18 points to help lead Kell to a 68-67 victory over Pope in Region 6AAAAAA play Friday.
Peyton Marshall finished with 17 points and five rebounds, T.J Murray made three 3s and had 13 points and Parrish Johnson added 10 points. Colon added five assists.
Trey Kaiser led Pope with a game-high 20 points. Ryan Luttrell finished with 15 and Cam Bleshoy added 11.
Kell (3-3) will host Lassiter on Monday, while Pope (4-4) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Wheeler 67, South Cobb 61: Coach Larry Thompson earned the 150th win of his career as his Wildcats defeated the Eagles in a Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Juvon Gamory had a team-high 21 points with four 3-pointers, Isaiah Collier finished with 14 points and five steals, and Kyle Burns added 12 points.
Wheeler (5-3) will host Sprayberry on Monday.
Walton 68, The King’s Academy 26: Luke Flynn made six 3-pointers, scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Harrison Morris had 11 points and eight rebounds, Parker Mayo and Edgar Laurent each added six points.
Walton (3-4) will travel to Roswell on Monday.
McEachern 64, North Gwinnett 54: Rhys Cotton scored 22 points to help the Indians upend No. 5 North Gwinnett.
Braden Sparks and R.J. Godfrey each had 19 points.
McEachern (4-4) will host South Cobb on Friday.
Allatoona 72, Sprayberry 62: Cayden Charles had a game-high 35 points with six rebounds and five assists as the Buccaneers earned a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Landon Pitts finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Devon Zajac had eight points and six boards.
Allatoona (3-3) will travel to South Cobb on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 86, Heirway 58: Josh Dixon had 27 points and eight assists to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Christian Hernandez made six 3-pointers in his 19 points, Al Wilson had 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Jack Hewitt finished with 11 points, while C.J. Wallace and Tremain Davis each scored six points.
North Cobb Christian (5-2) will face Cypress Bay (Fla.) on Saturday.
Campbell 62, Marietta 53: Jaiden Mann had 12 points and Cedric Roach had nine but the Blue Devils dropped the non-region game against the Spartans.
Marcus Carrington finished with eight points, Jake Bernardo and Jack Bourgeois each had seven and Todd Lecadre added six.
Marietta (2-6) will host Meadowcreek on Saturday as part of the Lemon Street Classic.
Saturday
Kell 61, Sandy Creek 46: Jaylen Colon had 19 points and four assists to lead the Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Parrish Johnson finished with 12 points and five assists, Aaron Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds and Peyton Marshall added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Marietta 47, Campbell 42: Chloe Sterling made four 3-pointers as part of her 16 points as she helped lead the Lady Blue Devils to a win over the Lady Spartans.
Makayah Harrison finished with 15 points.
Marietta (4-5) will face Alexander on Dec. 28.
North Cobb 41, South Paulding 26: Dayuna Colvin had 23 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Mahassen Thomas added six points.
North Cobb (5-2) will host Cherokee on Tuesday.
Kell 59, Pope 45: Jada Peterson scored 24 points to help lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Crystal Henderson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Amaya Moss had eight points and eight boards, and Jada Green added seven points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
Kell (7-0) will host Lassiter on Monday.
Saturday
Pebblebrook 70, Greenforest 38: Kania Seymour had 24 points and five steals to lead the Lady Falcons to a non-region victory.
Nia Morgan finished with 16 points.
Pebblebrook (5-1) will travel to Newnan on Tuesday.
Campbell 68, Hiram 35: Nia Mozeman scored 31 points and dished out five assists to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory.
Sarah Taub finished with 13 points, five assists and six steals. Lila Marble had 10 points, Tai Harvey had seven points and seven rebounds and Marlie Battle added seven points, five rebounds and five assists.
Campbell (7-3) will travel to Carrollton on Monday.
Loganville 52, North Cobb Christian 40: Alexis Healy scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds, but the Lady Eagles dropped the non-region game.
Gaby LoPresti finished with 12 points and Lauryn Towns added eight points, six boards and five assists.
North Cobb Christian (4-5) will host Allatoona on Friday.
