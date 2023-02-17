Kell had six players in double figures as it rolled past North Springs 107-58 in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAA tournament at Chattahoochee High School on Thursday.
CJ Brown and Parrish Johnson each had 18 points, Peyton Marshall finished with 16, Jaylen Colon had 13, Aaron Smith 12 and Cannon Richards added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Longhorns (22-2) advanced to Friday’s region championship game against Cambridge.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday
Kell 61, Centennial 48: The Longhorns got big performances from Crystal Henderson and Jamiah Gregory to post a victory in the Region 6AAAAA semifinals.
Kell (20-5) will take on Cambridge in the championship game Friday at Chattahoochee High School.
BOYS TENNIS
Wheeler 3, North Springs 2: Shayon Odhwani won 8-3 in his pro-set singles match to help the Wildcats earn the non-region victory.
The teams of George Dixon and Yashas Veddhulur won 8-4 and Jai Melinamani and Yash Rahatekar won 8-1 in doubles play.
Walton 3, Pope 2: Bailey Raymond won 6-3, 6-1 and Humza Rahman won 6-4, 6-4 to help lead the Raiders to a victory over their east Cobb rivals.
Corey Anderson and Ethan Lo teamed to win their doubles match 6-2, 4-6, 10-2.
Walton (2-0) will face Lassiter on Feb. 27.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 5, North Paulding 0: Jordyn Zignego won 6-1, 6-0, Lena Gray 6-2, 6-1 and Sophia Lamb 6-4, 6-4 all won singles matches as the Warriors swept the non-region matchup.
Carson Walker and Emma Preston won 6-0, 7-5, while Gabby Larson and Sophia Shelton won 6-0, 6-4 in doubles play.
North Cobb (2-2) will face Campbell on March 2.
