Jalyen Colon scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead Kell to a 76-61 victory over Tucker in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament on Saturday.
Parrish Johnson had 17 points, Peyton Marshall finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks and Dylan Cambridge added 15 points and five rebounds.
Kell will travel to Sequoyah on Wednesday for the state quarterfinals.
Langston Hughes 57, Osborne 53: The Cardinals could not keep the lead late as they fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Zocko Littleton led all scorers with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Lovejoy 69, Sprayberry 53: The Lady Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter from the foul line to defeat the Lady Yellow Jackets in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
La’nya Foster led Lovejoy with 25 points. Sprayberry’s Flau’jae Johnson led all scores with 29.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday
Mount Paran Christian 4, Glenwood Academy 1: Alexis Shafer had two goals and Abi Hrinsin added three assists to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
McKenna Bothe and Nadia Benefield each added a goal. Lauren Moll made six saves in the net.
Mount Paran (5-2) will open area play against Darlington on Thursday.
North Cobb Christian 8, Christian Heritage 0: Chloe Clark and Bella Stephens each had two goals to help lead the Lady Eagles to a victory in the area opener.
Bella Gilstrap, Rachel Chaparro, Isabella O’Connor and Anna Marino each added a goal. Lizzie Chladek and Palmer Aabye added assists.
