Crystal Henderson scored 28 points to lead Kell to a 60-47 victory over Everglades (Fla.) in the Legacy Sunshine State Basketball Explosion on Wednesday.
MaKayah Harris had 10 points, Jada Green nine, Jamiah Gregory eight and Sydney Moss added five.
The Longhorns (8-3) will face McArthur (Fla.) on Thursday.
Sprayberry 48, Stephenson 39: Anna Vereen had 15 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a victory on the first day of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Sprayberry (8-3) will take on Dalton in the semifinals on Thursday.
Pope 80, Kennesaw Mountain 10: Emily Ryan had 13 points to help lead the Greyhounds past the Mustangs in the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic.
Abbey Bensman had 12 and Cetta Gatto finished with 10.
Pope (11-2) will face North Gwinnett on Thursday.
Mount Paran Christian 72, Forest Park 44: Jessica Fields led the way with 19 points to help pace the Eagles to a win in the opening round of the Deep South Classic.
Ciara Alexander finished with 17 points and Jacalyn Myrthil added 15.
North Gwinnett 63, Walton 43: Lexy Harris had 15 and Cici Childers finished with 12 in the first round matchup in the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic.
Graycen Ehlen had nine points and Kate Bagley added eight.
Walton (4-6) will face Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Lassiter 76, Gilmer 63: Noah Grigsby and Harper Kirby each had 14 points to help lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Lassiter made nine 3-pointers in the victory. Cal Liston finished with 13 points, Jaden Emmanuelli had 10, Travis Godwin nine and DeMarcus Large added eight.
The Trojans (2-9) will face Sonoraville on Thursday.
Sprayberry 75, Carver 19: The Yellow Jackets rolled to a victory in the opening round of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Sprayberry (4-7) will take on host Campbell in the semifinals on Thursday.
Mount Bethel 60, Clarksville Academy 58: Mo Daio scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to help the Eagles earn the victory in the NXTLVL Tournament in Nashville.
Jackson Bell finished with 17 points, James White ended up with 15 points and five assists. Mount Bethel (9-1) advances to the semifinals on Thursday.
COHEA (Fla.) 66, Allatoona 50: Landen Pitts had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the Buccaneers’ opening-round game of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Allatoona will face Decatur in Classic play on Thursday.
Pine Bluff (Ark.) 48, McEachern 45: The Indians fell in the semifinals of the King Cotton Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
The Indians trailed by six with under 2 minutes to play and cut the deficit to 46-45 on five Jayden Bynes free throws.
A final 3-point attempt to tie the game was no good.
Tuesday
Wheeler 66, River Bluff (SC) 38: Arrinten Page had 15 points and Isaiah Collier finished with 14 to lead the Wildcats to a win in the opening round of the Chick-Fil-A Classic.
Wheeler (7-3) will take on Keenan (SC) on Thursday.
