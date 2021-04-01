Erin King and Lauren Whitehurst each had four goals to help lead Kell to a 15-5 victory over Westminster on Tuesday.
Lindsey King had three goals and three assists, Delaney Gilchrist and Alyse Keels each had two goals and Erin King added two assists.
Ashley Gatling made six saves in goal.
The Lady Longhorns (9-2) host Milton on Thursday.
