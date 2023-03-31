The Kell boys basketball season came to an end in the second round of “The Throne,” a 16-team, high school national championship tournament at Morehouse College on Thrusday.
Cameron Boozer, the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, scored 28 points, on 11-of-19 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds, to lead Columbus (Fla.) past the Longhorns 66-53.
The Explorers advanced to the tournament semifinals where they will face D.J. Wagner and Camden (NJ).
Kell was led by Peyton Marshall’s 15 points and eight rebounds. Cannon Richards and Parrish Johnson each had 11 points.
Cayden Boozer finished with 16 points and Malik Abdullahi added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Columbus.
BASEBALL
Thursday
Pope 5, Sprayberry 1: Ethan Garrett pitched six strong innings and struck out 10 to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Tanner Morneau and Logan Rapp each had a hit and drove in two. Carson Kerce added two hits and an RBI.
Pope will face River Ridge on April 6.
Walton 7, Wheeler 2: Kyle Chatham had a three-run home run as part of his three-hit night as he led the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Thomas Donovan was 3-for-4 with a triple, Parker Dastou had a hit and an RBI and Hyland Brown pitched a complete game, allowed four hits and struck out eight for the win.
Walton (13-9, 5-4) will take on Pope on April 7.
Kennesaw Mountain 8, Cherokee 7: The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off against the Warriors for the second time in their three-game Region 5AAAAAAA series.
Sam Parker went 2-for-3 with a homer and drove in three. Tyson Harmon homered and drove in two, Trey Kinnan went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Drew Narine was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Kennesaw Mountain (18-5, 8-1) will host Harrison County on April 8.
Wednesday
McEachern 15, Discovery 1: The Indians scored 13 runs over the first two innings to put the non-region game away.
Andrew Carter was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Reece Kingeter and Lincoln Henry each had a hit and drove in two.
Matthias Keys pitched five innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight.
McEachern (12-9) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Hillgrove 14 Harrison 2: Elizabeth Bond had two goals and two assists to help lead the Hawks past their area rivals.
Marleigh Belinfanti, Sarah Ervin, Abigail Kirk and Cheyenne Lentz each scored two goals.
Cybella Smith made 12 saves in goal.
Hillgrove (8-4) will travel to Lassiter on April 11.
Kell 9, Pope 8: Alyse Keels had five goals and Holland Sutter finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Longhorns past their east Cobb rivals.
Lindsey King and Kayley Ferrell each had a goal. Joy Abson had 13 saves in net.
Kell (8-9) will face Sprayberry on April 12.
Walker 10, East Paulding 9 (OT): Abby Hurd had eight goals, including the game winner in overtime, to lead the Wolverines to a non-area win.
Mia Layne scored two goals, including the game-tying one to send the game to the extra period.
Walker (5-4) will travel to Pace Academy on April 13.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Campbell 3, Westlake 0: The Spartans earned the Region 2AAAAAAA with a 3-1 victory over Carrollton.
Tejiri Aror sealed the title with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Noah Mallon won 6-0, 6-0 and the doubles team of Kyle Blanchet and Mason Herrmann won 6-0, 6-3.
In the semifinals against Westlake, Campbell won 3-0.
Trivi Arasavelli won 6-0, 6-0. Mallon won 6-0, 6-1, while Blanchet and Herrmann won 6-0, 6-3.
The Spartans finished undefeated in region play and are 14-3 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Walker 5, Washington 0: Anjali Kanuru and Maddy Atwilli won singles matches 8-0 to help the Wolverines earn a 6AA victory.
Ella McIntyre won 8-1. The doubles teams of Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel, and Allion Riley and Blakely Meyer both won 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.