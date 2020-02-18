Boston Forbes went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and four RBIs as Kell beat Chattahoochee 11-1 in six innings Monday.
Brady McDevitt was 2-for-4 with a double, while Jaiden Lan was 2-for-4. Tyler Harris was 1-for-2 with an RBI double.
Nicholas Dawkins pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits and five strikeouts.
Kell will play at Richmond Hill on Friday.
