Brooke Smith and Brooke Kell each went 4-for-5 and drove in two as Kell downed Walton in a non-region matchup on Wednesday.
Meghan Hamilton was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Smith added three stolen bases and Kell had a double.
Savannah Markt pitched five innings, allowing three runs with two strikeouts to earn the win.
The Lady Longhorns (4-4) will travel to East Paulding on Tuesday.
Campbell 14, Centennial 6 (5 inn.): Bella Galloway was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Lady Spartans earn a non-region victory.
Joy Tyrlick was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Adrienne Bradley was 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in.
Hailey McCain had a double, an RBI and pitched four innings, allowing five hits and a strikeout to earn the win.
Campbell (7-4) travels to Riverwood today.
Sprayberry 4, Allatoona 2: Tori Mitchem hit a three-run home run to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Taylor Wood pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and two runs.
Maya Montague was 2-for-2 and Ava Davenport added an RBI double.
Late Tuesday
North Cobb Christian 8, Whitefield Academy 0 (5 inn.): Rylee Greaves pitched a no-hitter to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
Greaves went five innings and had 10 strikeouts.
