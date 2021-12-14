Parrish Johnson had 20 points and eight rebounds playing only one half as Kell rolled to a 73-42 victory over Lassiter in Region 6AAAAAA action Monday.

Isaiah Wood and Landon Duncan each had nine points and four rebounds. Noah Bolton finished with eight points and nine boards.

Kell (4-3) will face Greenforest Christian on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday

Kell 70, Lassiter 35: Crystal Henderson had a game-high 24 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Amaya Moss finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, Jada Green had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Sydney Moss added four points and seven rebounds.

Lassiter was led by Ryan Thames with 17 points.

Kell (8-0) will face Shiloh on Dec. 28, while Lassiter (4-4) will be off until it faces Wheeler on Jan. 4.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.