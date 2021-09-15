Brooke Beam pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out eight as Kell defeated Sprayberry 2-1 on Tuesday in a Region 6AAAAAA game played at Kennesaw State’s Bailey Park.
Beam also hit the first home run of her career, a two-run shot in the fourth inning that proved to be the difference in the game.
Brooke Smith had a triple, while Cassidy Dicus, Kate Halfon and Quinn Overby each added a hit for Kell (7-5, 5-4).
Monday
Kell 5, Allatoona 0: Brooke Beam pitched a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts as the Lady Longhorns defeated the Lady Buccaneers in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Brooke Kell was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Julia Morici went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cassidy Dicus added a hit and a stolen base, and Brooke Smith and Alex Wesley both added hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.