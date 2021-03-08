The Kell boys basketball team advanced to its first state championship game with a 60-55 victory over Lee County on Saturday in the Class AAAAAA semifinals.
The Longhorns (22-6) advanced to take on Region 6AAAAAA rival Wheeler in Macon on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Scoot Henderson scored 21 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the way for Kell. Dylan Cambridge added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Allatoona 17, Mountain View 6: William Mosley hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six as the Buccaneers earned a non-region victory.
Mosley finished the game 3-for-5, Haden Soley was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Taylor Shultz was 4-for-5 with an RBI.
Brett Blomquist went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Aiden Jolley was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Tyler McGuire went 2-for-5.
Walker 5, North Cobb Christian 3: Charlie Condon had two hits and drove in three to lead the Wolverines to a Region 7A victory.
Ashton Pass had two hits, D.J. Dennis and Jason Hebert each had a hit and an RBI and Omari Daniel added a double.
Jackson Sadler pitched four innings and struck out four to earn the win. Ryan Bitter pitched three scoreless innings to earn the save.
Walker (4-2, 2-0) will travel to Darlington on Tuesday.
Friday
Lassiter 8, Roswell 4: The Trojans scored seven runs in the fifth inning to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Hornets.
Ryan Stephens and Max Beck-Berendsen had the big hits in the inning, each connecting for two-run doubles.
Stephens finished the night 3-for-4 and Cameron Campbell added a hit and two RBIs.
Andrew Kakareka earned the win as five Lassiter pitchers limited Roswell to four hits.
The Trojans (8-2) open Region 6AAAAAA play Monday when they host Kennesaw Mountain.
Thursday
Walker 12, North Cobb Christian 6: The Wolverines had an eight-run second inning to roll to a Region 7A victory.
David Hodges had two hits, including a double, and drove in three. Harrison McClure had two hits and Charlie Condon drove in three.
Niall Todd pitched four innings to earn the win. Sam Taylor pitched three innings to earn the save.
BOYS SOCCER
Marietta 1, Creekview 1: Akinni James scored off a penalty kick to help the Blue Devils earn a non-region tie.
The Blue Devils (4-3-1) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 19, Darlington 4: Abby Hurd scored six goals to lead the Lady Wolverines to an area victory.
Grace Koutouzis had three goals and five assists and Addison Wills added three goals and an assist.
