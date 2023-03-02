Blythe Keisler pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out seven to lead Pope to a 5-1 victory over Lassiter in Region 7AAAAAA play Wednesday.
Eli Overstreet was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Kent Schmidt had a double and drove in two. Jack Myers had a double and Cooper Orr added a hit and an RBI.
The Greyhounds (7-2, 1-1) will host Lassiter in the third game of their three-game series Friday.
Marietta 11, Wheeler 1: The Blue Devils scored six runs over the sixth and seventh innings to break the game open for a non-region victory.
Andy Watters and Mason Gazaway provided the big bats. Watters was 3-for-5 with a home run and drove in four, while Gazaway finished 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Alex Whiteside had a double and an RBI, while Karsten Leibel and Mason Sutherland each had a hit and an RBI.
James Lowe pitched six strong innings, allowing only four hits to earn the win. He also added a double from the plate.
Marietta (3-8) will host Milton on Saturday.
Kennesaw Mountain 5, Harrison 0: Pete Jezerinac had a big night on the hill and at the plate to lead the Mustangs to a non-region win.
Jezerinac pitched six innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight to pick up the win. He also had two hits and two RBIs.
Kennesaw Mountain (8-2) will travel to Northgate on Saturday for a doubleheader.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Campbell 4, Mays 1: Dzenan Cerimagic had two goals to help lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Adriano Onate and Miles Russell had goals, while Sohan Patel and Edgar Jasso added assists.
Campbell (5-2) will travel to Dunwoody on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
North Cobb 13, McEachern 11: Emily Smith made 11 saves in goal to help the Warriors hold off the Indians.
Renatta Lelenta, Erinne Giles and Sophia Soriano were the top scorers.
North Cobb (3-0) will host Carrollton on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Walton 3, Cambridge 2: The Raiders swept their way through the singles matches to earn the non-region victory.
Stephen Zhu won 6-3, 6-3, Bailey Raymond won 6-0, 6-1 and Humza Rahman came out on top 6-2, 6-1.
Walton (4-0) was set to host Wheeler on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walton 5, Cambridge 0: Grace Keller won 6-0, 6-0, while Hayden Mulberry and Catherine Dierker won 6-1, 6-0 to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Alex Alterman and Amala Arun won their doubles match 6-0, 6-1, while Audrey Davidson and Abigail Morgan came out on top 6-3, 6-4.
