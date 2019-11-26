Kyle Keener scored 19 points, including going 12 of 12 from the free throw line to lift Lassiter to a 59-38 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday.
The Trojans (5-3) used a 22-7 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. The effort was punctuated by the team making 16 of 19 free throws for the game.
Noah Thomas had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Greg Watkins finished with 15 points and Owen Kennedy added seven.
Lassiter will travel to Whitewater on Tuesday.
Pope 70, Furtah Prep 49: Ross Shepherd scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Greyhounds to a victory.
Will Kolker finished with 14 points and eight assists. Gannon Brown added nine points.
Pope will host Cambridge on Tuesday.
Whitefield Academy 60, Hillgrove 55: A.J. Hopkins scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack to a semifinal win in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Classic.
Whitefield (3-1) will face Walker for the championship today.
Deuce Miller score 10 points and Myles Redding added nine.
Campbell 53, Shaw 49: Derreon Martin made two free throws with eight seconds to go to stretch Campbell’s three-point lead to a five-point lead..
Myson Lowe had 22 points to lead Campbell and was 17-of-21 from the free throw line. B.K. Ekweozor added 10 points and Martin ended up with eight. Andrew Thomas-Brown led defensively with 15 rebounds.
Campbell will head to Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday to play Tallahassee Chiles.
Late Monday
Walker 61, Hillgrove 51: Christopher Newell had 19 points, three rebounds and four assists to help lead the Wolverines to a semifinal win in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Classic.
Burke Chebuhar had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Chandler Baker finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, Matthew Brown had eight points and eight rebounds, and Omar Cooper added eight points and seven boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trion 41, Walker 33: Grace Koutouzis scored a team-high 15 points but it wasn't enough as the Lady Wolverines fell to Trion.
Schuyler Boyer had seven points and Mattie Garrett added six.
Walker fell to 1-3.
North Cobb Christian 41, Walker 31: Brooke Moore had 15 points to lead the Lady Eagles and added seven rebounds, two blocks and four steals.
Mary Claire Norman had 11 points. Gracie Brasington had seven points and seven rebounds. Lollie Smith had 11 rebounds and four points.
North Cobb Christian pulled away in the fourth quarter by making free throws after Walker went on a late third quarter run to get within three points.
Grace Koutouzis led Walker with 16 points and Schuyler Boyer had 11.
North Cobb Christian (6-0) will host Mt. Zion on December 10.
WRESTLING
Grant Young finished second in the 126-pound division as Whitefield Academy competed in the Spartan Scramble at Greater Atlanta Christian.
Malcolm Grant went 3-1 on the day at 150 pounds and earned the first wins of his high school career. Nolan Shim also won his first varsity match at 132 pounds. Collin Schuster had two wins by pin at 160 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.