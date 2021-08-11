Ellie Kean pitched four innings of one-hit ball to help lead Lassiter to a 7-0 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday.
She finished with six strikeouts to help keep the Lady Trojans (4-0) undefeated.
Gracyn Tucker had three hits and Bronwyn Conroy added two.
Lassiter will host Milton on Thursday
Harrison 11, East Paulding 0: Abby Sitten was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and drove in four to lead the Lady Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Bayleigh Rouse was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, while Libby McAbee and Hannah Turner combined to throw a one-hit shutout.
Harrison (3-0) will open Region 3AAAAAAA play when it hosts Walton on Thursday.
Campbell 17,8, Wheeler 3,0: Samantha Williams hit a two-run home run in the second inning to help spur the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
Mackenzie Nicholson went 2-for-3 and drove in three, Payton Nicholson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Collage Newton went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Kaya Klein finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Klein also threw three innings, allowed three hits and struck out five to earn the win.
In Game 2, Mackenzie Nicholson hit a three-run home run, Amelia Massie went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Abbie Gould was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Massie pitched five innings, allowed two hits and stuck out three to earn the win.
Campbell (3-0) will open Region 2AAAAAAA play Thursday when it travels to McEachern.
North Cobb 12 Marietta 1: Soleil Smith was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs as the Lady Warriors rolled to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Sam Mathews and Rileigh Queen combined to allow one hit over five innings.
North Cobb (2-2, 1-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hillgrove 3, Kell 0: The Lady Hawks opened the season with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of the Lady Longhorns.
Cadence Spilotros finished with 13 kills and seven digs, McKenna Spilotros had 10 kills and five digs and Morgan Jackson tallied 42 assists and six digs. Kellan Flynn had 17 digs, Gabi Fullwood had six kills and three blocks and Nephthys Re added five kills and four digs.
Hillgrove (1-0) will play Centennial at Etowah in the Sequoyah Classic on Friday.
