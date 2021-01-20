Trey Kaiser had 24 points to lead five players in double figures as Pope to a 77-65 victory over Osborne on Tuesday in a Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Jack Dempsey finished with 19 points, Will Kolker and Cam Bleshoy each had 13 and Zach Marinko added 11.
The Greyhounds (12-6, 6-3) will travel to South Cobb on Friday.
Walton 51, Harrison 47: Luka Avaliani had 16 points to lead the Raiders to a key Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Dylan Pumpian had 15 points.
The Raiders (13-3, 1-1) will travel to Hillgrove on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kell 81, Allatoona 42: Chrystal Henderson scored 39 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jada Green finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Sylvia Kahoro had 11 points and Henderson added five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Kell (14-3, 8-1) will travel to Osborne on Friday.
Pope 63, Osborne 44: Cheyenne Holloman had 28 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Katie Ward finished with 14 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 11.
Pope (11-7, 7-2) will travel to South Cobb on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 63, North Cobb Christian 40: Kara Dunn had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Kaylynn Kirklen finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Katelyn Dunning had eight points and eight rebounds, and Shamaria Jennings added eight points and five rebounds.
North Cobb Christian was led by Brook Moore’s 20 points. Lauryn Towns added eight points.
Mount Paran (17-3, 3-0) will travel to Darlington on Tuesday, while North Cobb Christian (7-2, 0-2) will host Christian Heritage on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.