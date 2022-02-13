Trey Kaiser had 21 points and Jack Dempsey added 18 as Pope defeated Kennesaw Mountain 64-57 to close the regular season on Friday.
Will Kuimjian finished with 13 points and Cam Bleshoy added 11.
The Greyhounds (18-7, 11-5) will take on Lassiter in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament on Tuesday.
North Cobb 49, North Paulding 46: Alex Acosta had 16 points and seven rebounds to help the Warriors close Region 3AAAAAAA play with a win.
Damonte Pellott had 12 points and six rebounds, while Evan Daniel finished with six points.
North Cobb (8-16, 4-6) will take on Marietta in the region tournament on Tuesday.
Allatoona 44, Lassiter 41: Devon Zajac had 11 points and six rebounds as the Buccaneers earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Blake Mcalister had 10 points and five rebounds, while Caleb Moore added eight points.
Allatoona (15-10, 9-7) will face Sprayberry in the region tournament on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 79, Cumberland Christian Academy 68: Kami Young had 23 points and Nyle Hillmon had 18 to lead the Falcons to a non-region victory.
Jaiun Simon finished with 16 points and Jordan Brown added 11 for Pebblebrook.
Jelani Hamilton led Cumberland Christian with 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Aaron Brooks added 15 points.
Pebblebrook (23-2, 8-0) will face Campbell on Wednesday in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament.
North Cobb Christian 78, Mount Paran Christian 49: Josh Dixon had 22 points and Albert Wilson added 14 points and seven rebounds as North Cobb Christian closed the season with a Region 7A victory.
CJ Wallace had 12 points and Sam Ayejunle added eight points.
North Cobb Christian (15-7, 7-3) will play the winner of Darlington and Mount Paran Christian in the Region 7A tournament on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Mount Paran Christian 53, Norcross 52: Kara Dunn had 21 points and Jessica Fields finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as the Lady Eagles knocked off the Class AAAAAAA power in their final tuneup for the playoffs.
Shamaria Jennings had six points and Kaylynn Kirklen added four points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Pope 63, Kennesaw Mountain 27: Katie Ward had 17 points, including five 3-pointers to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Emily Ryan and Erica New finished with 11 while Riley Bensman added nine.
Pope (13-11, 10-6) will face Kennesaw Mountain in the opening round of the region tournament on Monday.
Kell 65, Wheeler 23: Amaya Moss had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Lady Longhorns closed the regular season with a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Crystal Henderson had 18 points, Jada Green finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Sydney Moss added seven points and seven rebounds.
Kell will open region tournament play on Thursday.
Lassiter 58, Allatoona 31: Ryan Thames made six 3s and finished with 20 points as the Lady Trojans rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Malia Loadwick finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Kiara Evans pulled down 16 rebounds and Macy Holt added nine points.
Lassiter (11-11, 8-8) will open the region tournament against Allatoona on Monday.
Hillgrove 48, Walton 27: Lexy Harris had 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Raiders dropped the season finale.
Liz Williams finished with six points and five rebounds.
Walton will open the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament against North Paulding on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 6, McEachern 0: Nick Giraldo had two goals and an assist as the Hawks rolled past their Powder Springs neighbor.
John Carleton, David Stretch, Ethan Martinez and Anthony Felton each scored a goal. Seth Martinez finished with two assists
Luis Pulido and Danny Cavanaugh combined for the shutout.
Hillgrove will host Walton on Tuesday.
Allatoona 4, Lithia Springs 0: Alex Stanford and Noah Gallegos both scored goals to help lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.
Treye Logan and Angel Flores each added a goal.
Allatoona will travel to North Paulding on Tuesday.
Lassiter 1, Walton 0: Sam Hill scored the only goal of the game to lift the Trojans past their east Cobb rivals.
James Spurlin earned the shutout in net.
Lassiter (3-0) will host Kell on Tuesday.
Walker 4, St. Francis 0: Tanner Staus scored two goals to lead the Wolverines to victory.
Holden Aaronson, Jaelin Martin had goals, Ben Marrett and Felipe Angel had assists and Raj Shroff made five saves to post a clean sheet.
Walker (4-1) will host Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday
Lassiter 1, Walton 0: Ashlyn Huie scored the lone goal as the Lady Trojans knocked off their east Cobb rivals.
Claire Carson and Malia Loadwick combined for the shutout in goal.
Lassiter will host Kell on Tuesday.
Friday
Hillgrove 10, McEachern 0: The Lady Hawks had 10 different goal scorers as they rolled past their rivals.
Ella Noren posted her third straight shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (2-0-1) will host Walton on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thursday
Hillgrove 15, Denmark 10: Rory Cavanaugh and Tony Coviello each had four goals as the Hawks rolled to victory.
David Morris had three goals and two assists, Cade Baxter finished with two goals and DJ Whitner made nine saves in goal.
Hillgrove (3-0) will travel to Walton on Tuesday.
Marietta 20, McEachern 2: Ethan Payne had nine goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Indians.
After Thursday’s game, Payne holds the Marietta records for career and single game goals and points.
Eli Owen had three goals and three assists, Cooper Busby finished with three goals and an assist, Will Tudor had a goal and two assists and Lucas Lloyd added three assists.
Marietta (2-0) hosts Walker on Monday.
