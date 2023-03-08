Dawson Jones pitched five strong innings and struck out six, and Kent Schmidt was 4-for-4 with a double and drove in three to lead Pope to a 9-2 victory over Sprayberry in Region 7AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Carson Kerce went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Jack Myers and Cooper Orr each added two hits and two RBIs and Jesse Walter had two hits and an RBI.
The Greyhounds (9-2, 2-2) will travel to Sprayberry for Game 2 of their series on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 2, McEachern 1: Kaden Greenfield and Hayden Drum scored goals to lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Simon Zeidan added an assist.
Harrison (3-7) travels to Marietta on Friday.
Allatoona 3, Woodstock 2: Antoine Johnson scored two goals to help lead the Bucs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kelli Brinkley added the third goal on a header off a free kick from Bryson Oesterle.
Allatoona (4-2-3) will travel to River Ridge on Friday.
Lassiter 2, Wheeler 1: Bradley Hungerbuhler and Rollie Scott scored goals to lead the Trojans past the Wildcats in a non-region victory.
Miles Martin and Aiden McConnie added assists.
Lassiter (7-1) will host Alpharetta on Friday.
Drew Charter 2, Mount Paran Christian 1 (PK): Drew Charter made 4-of-5 penalty kicks to earn a Region 6AA victory over the Eagles.
Nevan Oswald scored Mount Paran’s only goal.
The Eagles (2-6, 2-1) will travel to Therrell on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 10, McEachern 0: Mackenzie Sanford had three goals to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA shutout.
Caroline Shaw, Sydney Snow, Addie Watt, Ashley Davis, Amelia Kahle, Abbey Hayberg and Logan Torrenti each added a goal.
Harrison (6-3-1, 1-1) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian School 10, Drew Charter 0: Alexis Shafer had two goals and three assists to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA shutout.
Sarah Schwartz and Martina Hill each had two goals while McKenna Bothe, Abi Hrinsin, Annie Strickland and Taylor Osterland each added one.
Lauren Moll earned the shutout in net.
Mount Paran (3-3-1, 3-0) will travel to Therrell on Thursday.
Allatoona 10, Woodstock 0: Ava Stack had three goals and Brea Stack finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Mary Chamberlain, Presley Neese, Reese Denson and Celeste Herrera Cruz each added a goal. Aoife Flynn had an assist.
Allatoona (6-2, 1-0) will travel to Woodstock on Friday.
Lassiter 4, Wheeler 1: Symone Dorsey scored twice and had an assist to lead the Trojans past their east Cobb rivals.
Nena Watts had a goal and an assist, Sophia Rice scored a goal and Peyton Joyner added and assist.
Lassiter (7-0-1) will host Alpharetta on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Kell 16, Sequoyah 8: Alyse Keels had five goals and Lindsey King finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Longhorns past their Cherokee County neighbors.
Ansley Knor had a goal and two assists, Emily Purselle finished with a goal and an assist while Kaitlyn Bailey, Kayley Ferrell and Elana Darsey each added a goal. Joy Abson made 12 saves in net.
Kell (5-4) will host Cherokee on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
North Cobb 5, Osborne 0: The doubles teams of Zeek Cotton and Quintin Ferrara along with Carson Odam and Matthias Lamps won matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Warriors complete the Region 5AAAAAA sweep.
Tyler Goldine (6-1, 6-2), Nory Chappel (6-2, 6-0) and Raeden Selee (6-0, 6-0) all won singles matches.
North Cobb (3-5, 1-0) will host Campbell on Wednesday.
Walton 5, Wheeler 0: Humza Rahman won his match 6-0, 6-0 to help the Raiders earn the Region 5AAAAAAA sweep.
Stephen Zhu (6-4, 6-4) and Bailey Raymond (6-1, 6-0) won singles matches. The doubles teams of Corey Anderson and Ethan Lo (6-0, 6-3) and Griffin Searles with Jackson Pettus (6-3, 6-2) completed the sweep.
Walton (5-0, 1-0) will travel to Osborne on Thursday.
Hillgrove 5, McEachern 0: Will McRoberts won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Lucas Anzola (7-5, 7-5) and Carter McDonals (6-3, 6-0) won singles matches. The teams of Bo Owusu and Jalen Bruner (6-0, 6-4) and Carnell Hart with Nathan Ko (6-1, 6-0) completed the sweep.
Hillgrove (3-7) will compete in the Granger Invitational over the weekend.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
North Cobb 5, Osborne 0: Jordyn Zignego won her match 6-1, 6-0, and the doubles team of Carson Walker and Emma Preston won 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
North Cobb (4-5, 1-0) will host Campbell on Wednesday.
Walker 5, North Cobb Christian 0: Anjali Kanuro and the doubles team of Allison Riley and Blakely Meyer won matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Maddy Atwill (6-1, 6-0) and Ava Becker (6-3, 7-5) won singles matches, as did the doubles team of Maya Patel and Jasmine Jokhai (6-2, 6-4).
Walton 5, Wheeler 0: Hayden Mulberry and Reagan Mulberry each won matches 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA sweep.
Sophie Landrum won her singles match 6-3, 6-1, and both doubles teams were victorious. Catherin Dierker and Alex Alterman won 6-2, 6-0, while Audrey Davidson and Amala Arun came out on top 6-0, 6-1.
Walton (5-0) will travel to Osborne on Thursday.
Marietta 4, Carrollton 1: Carolina Hanson won her match 6-2, 3-6 and 10-5 in the tiebreaker to help lead the Blue Devils to victory.
AK Bohacek won 6-0, 6-2 and Kaya Stephens 6-1, 6-2 in singles play.
Lizzy Kelly and Kate Corr won 7-5, 6-4 in doubles.
Marietta (5-0) will host Mount Paran Christian on Thursday.
