Aiden Jolley hit a grand slam, a three run homer and drove in eight as Allatoona rolled to a 20-3 Region 6AAAAAA victory over Osborne on Friday.
Aidan Guilbeau was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Buccaneers (19-5) will host Pope on Monday.
Lassiter 7 North Springs 5: The Trojans scored four runs in the seventh to earn another non-region victory.
Bradley Frye got the inning started by reaching on an error. Cameron Campbell followed with a single and advanced to second on the throw from the outfield. Max Beck-Berendsen was intentionally walked to load the bases for Ryan Stephens who doubled to drive in Frye and Campbell to tie the game.
Kyle Carlson drove in Beck-Berendsen with a sacrifice fly, while Collin Strovinskas provided some insurance with a single.
Caden Pierce started and allowed four hits and gave up no earned runs, while striking out four. Brady Kimberlin picked up the win in relief with Ben Norton grabbing the save
Collin Strovinskas was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ryan Stephens was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Cameron Campbell also picked up a pair of hits.
Thursday
Lassiter 15 Mountain View 13 (9 inn.): The Trojans scored seven runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings and then earned the non-region victory with two more in the ninth.
Cameron Campbell led the way for Lassiter going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Ryan Stephens was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, Kyle Carlson and Ben Norton also added two hits.
BOYS GOLF
Harrison finishes 10th: Will Perkins shot rounds of 74 and 76 to lead the Hoyas in the Hardaway Larry Gaither Invitational, hosted by Brookstone School in Columbus over the weekend.
Perkins’ score of 150 earned him a 15th place individual finish out of the field of 90 players.
Harrison shot rounds of 322 and 316 to finish in 10th place as a team.
Matthew Render shot 83-76 and John Huffman shot 82-83. Connor Murphy shot 83 on Day 1 and Walker Manuel added an 81 on Day 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.