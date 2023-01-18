Jalan Johnson’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime helped North Cobb get past Osborne 66-64 in Region 5AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Johnson finished with seven points and nine assists, while Mekhi Sherman led the way with 19 points and five rebounds. Damonte Pellot had 14 points and five rebounds, Evan Daniel finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and Terrell Reeves added nine points.
Akai Fleming led Osborne with a game-high 26 points.
North Cobb (14-3, 1-2) will host Walton on Friday, while Osborne (11-5, 0-2) will travel to Cherokee.
Pope 58, Sprayberry 42: Ryan Luttrell made six 3-pointers as part of his 24 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Zach Bleshoy finished with 16 points and Deven Royal added nine.
Pope (14-6, 6-1) will travel to Alpharetta on Friday.
Kell 78, Greater Atlanta Christian 34: The Longhorns had five players in double figures as they rolled to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Peyton Marshall had 14 points and five rebounds, while Parrish Johnson finished with 14 points and six assists.
Aaron Smith had 13 points, Jaylen Colon had 12 points and eight assists, and CJ Brown added 10 points and seven assists.
Kell (15-2, 6-0) will host Centennial on Friday.
Lassiter 58, Roswell 53: Jaden Emmanuelli scored a game-high 17 points as the Trojans earned the Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Cole Lewis finished with 11 points and Cal Lison had 10, while Harper Kirby and CJ Passow each had seven.
Lassiter (7-12, 3-4) will host Blessed Trinity on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 62, Walker 50: Albert Wilson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a key Region 6AA victory.
Gabe Bolden finished with 17 points and six assists, Sam Ayegunle and Holden Cardon each had eight points.
Moustapha Diop led Walker with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (15-4, 9-2) will travel to BEST Academy on Friday, while Walker (10-8, 5-6) will host Therrell.
Wheeler 67, Walton 49: Caesar Burrows had 14 points and five rebounds in the Raiders' Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
JP Wells had 12 points on four 3-pointers
Walton (12-6, 1-2) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
Hillgrove 74, Harrison 68: Jordan Howe and Ryan Bellomy each had 18 points for the Hoyas in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Will Smith finished with 15 points and Alden Annis added 11.
Harrison (10-8, 1-1) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Cherokee 68, Kennesaw Mountain 63: Tre Miller-Crawford had a team-high 27 points and 15 rebounds in the Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
Elijah Ford finished with 13 ponts, while Hayden Hall and Thomas McBride each had nine.
Kennesaw Mountain (11-7, 1-2) will host Wheeler on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Walton 39, Wheeler 36: Graycen Ehlen stole the ball, scored and was fouled for a three-point play with 34 seconds to play to lift the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Ehlen finished with seven points and six rebounds. Lexy Harrison led the way with 19 points and five rebounds.
Walton (10-8, 2-1) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
Hillgrove 52, Harrison 34: Caylie Long had 15 points and Yolanda Floyd finished with 10 to lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Amorie Strachan had eight points, while Aryelle King and Amaya Harris each added six.
Hillgrove (15-5, 2-1) will host Marietta on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 63, Walker 16: Gaby LoPresti made five 3-pointers as part of her 25 points in leading the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Selena Wilson had a career high 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ava Garner had seven points and nine rebounds, while Addie English and Ava Morlan each added six points.
North Cobb Christian (9-9, 8-3) will travel to Coretta Scott King on Friday.
Pope 55, Sprayberry 40: Cetta Gatto and Emily Ryan each had 14 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Pope (16-4, 6-1) will travel to Alpharetta on Friday.
Kell 65, Greater Atlanta Christian 50: Crystal Henderson had 27 points to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
MJ Harrison finished with 13 and Sydney Moss had 12.
Kell (13-5, 6-0) will host Centennial on Friday.
North Cobb 68, Osborne 17: Taylor Albritton led all scorers with 20 points to help lead the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Erinne Giles finished with 19 points and Armani Shaw added 15
North Cobb (9-9, 2-1) will host Walton on Friday.
