Ashley Johnson scored five goals to lead the Mount Paran Christian girls soccer team to a 9-0 victory over Callaway on Friday.
Sarah Schwarts had two goals and two assists and Megan Pruitt added a goal and an assist.
Mount Paran (7-2) will travel to Mount Vernon on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 8, Callaway 1: Ekow Hudson had four goals to help lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
David Miller, Lucas Barnett and Sam McMurry each added a goal. Lucas Barnett, Jaden Emoghene, Stephen Emoghene and Sam McMurry each added assists.
Mount Paran (7-3) will travel to McEachern on Thursday.
Lassiter 3, Villa Rica 0: Colin Nedblake, Max Albertson and Drew Campbell each scored goals as the Trojans won a non-region match.
Henok Awoke, Gordie Finnegan and Cole Higgins each had an assist. Nick Baldini and James Spurlin combined for the shutout in goal.
Lassiter (11-2, 5-1) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Allatoona 6, Florence 5: Blake Wootton hit a walk-off home run to lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory at Lake Point.
Jackson McElvy pitched two shutout innings to earn the win.
Campbell 6, McEachern 0: Duncan Santos pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAA victory.
John Anagnostis had a home run for Campbell.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 19, Oconee County 5: Grace Koutouzis had five goals and three assists to lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-area victory.
Hanna Johnson had two goals and an assist, while Sarah Laufer added a goal.
Walker (7-2) will travel to River Ridge on Thursday.
