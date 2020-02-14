Flau’Jae Johnson scored 21 points to help lead Sprayberry to a 63-48 win over Habersham Central in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament on Friday.
Sprayberry will host Forest Park in the second round.
Seventeen of Johnson's points came in the opening half. Her efforts helped the Lady Jackets take a 34-22 lead at the break and never look back.
Ella Grace Hickman finished with 12 points, and Anna Vereen added 10.
Nineteen of Habersham’s 48 points came on the free throw line.
GHSA State Playoffs – Round 1
Friday
Class AAAAAAA
North Cobb 56, Tift County 37
Wheeler 68, Etowah 43
Pebblebrook 79, Woodstock 59
Hillgrove 46, Camden County 43
East Coweta 66, Walton 59
McEachern 78, Roswell 48
Class AAAAAA
Allatoona 63, Dacula 55
South Cobb 60, Winder-Barrow 38
Douglas County 66, Pope 57
Class AAAAA
Kell 92, Warner Robins 91
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian 60, Mount Bethel 46
North Cobb Christian 71, Pacelli 53
Saturday
Class AAAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt County, late
Class AAAAAA
Sprayberry at Lanier, late
Class A-Private
Whitefield Academy at Galloway, late
Round 2 Schedule
Wednesday or Thursday
Class AAAAAA
North Cobb at Milton
Peachtree Ridge/Shiloh at Wheeler
Kennesaw Mountain/Colquitt County at Berkmar
Pebblebrook at Grayson
Hillgrove at Norcross
South Forsyth at McEachern
Class AAAAAA
Effingham County/Tucker vs. Allatoona
Brunswick at South Cobb
Class AAAAA
Kell at Warner Robins
Class A-Private
Mount Paran at Walker
North Cobb Christian at Riverside Military
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
North Cobb 56, Colquitt County 37
Campbell 48, Woodstock 42
Tift County 43, Marietta 30
Pebblebrook 60, Roswell 44
McEachern 61, Lowndes 48
Class AAAAAA
Harrison 60, Winder-Barrow 55
Sprayberry 63, Habersham Central 48
Douglas County 43, Pope 38
Class AAAAA
Kell 58, Lithonia 26
Saturday
Class AAAAAA
South Cobb at Dacula, late
Round 2 Schedule
Class AAAAAAA
North Cobb at North Forsyth
Mill Creek/Rockdale County vs. Campbell
Pebblebrook at Collins Hill
Parkview at McEachern
Class AAAAAA
Harrison at Lovejoy
South Cobb/Dacula vs. Stephenson/Brunswick
Forest Park at Sprayberry
Class AAAAA
Bainbridge at Kell
Class A-Private
Darlington at Mount Paran Christian
GIRLS SOCCER
Harrison 1, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Hoyas managed to get a goal midway through the second half when Avery Visage played in a free kick from outside the 18, and Brittany Brownlee headed it into the net.
Sophie Dishman had four saves for Harrison (2-1-1).
Harrison will host Pope on February 28.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lassiter 10, Milton 2: Braden Erksa and Cole Schorsch each had two goals and two assists to help lead the Trojans to victory.
Lassiter kept Milton scoreless until late in third quarter behind outstanding defensive and goalkeeper Brandon Woolridge.
Murphy Mostellar added a goal and three assists.
BASEBALL
North Cobb 5-14, Wheeler 1-2: North Cobb used an 11-run fourth inning in Game 2 to sweep a doubleheader over Wheeler at home.
Harry Ford was 3-for-3 with three runs scored in Game 2. Nathan Williams was also 2-for-3 in the nightcap and Trevor Lovett had two hits in Game 1.
Cole Wright started the opener and Jacob Mann opened Game 2. Both worked three innings apiece.
Relief pitcher Ethan Fry bailed North Cobb out when he took the mound in the sixth inning when Wheeler had the bases loaded with one out. Fry got out of it with back-to-back strikeouts.
North Cobb will host North Cobb Christian in a doubleheader on Friday.
