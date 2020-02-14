Flau’Jae Johnson scored 21 points to help lead Sprayberry to a 63-48 win over Habersham Central in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament on Friday. 

Sprayberry will host Forest Park in the second round.

Seventeen of Johnson's points came in the opening half. Her efforts helped the Lady Jackets take a 34-22 lead at the break and never look back.

Ella Grace Hickman finished with 12 points, and Anna Vereen added 10.

Nineteen of Habersham’s 48 points came on the free throw line.

GHSA State Playoffs – Round 1

Friday

Class AAAAAAA

North Cobb 56, Tift County 37

Wheeler 68, Etowah 43

Pebblebrook 79, Woodstock 59

Hillgrove 46, Camden County 43

East Coweta 66, Walton 59

McEachern 78, Roswell 48

Class AAAAAA

Allatoona 63, Dacula 55

South Cobb 60, Winder-Barrow 38

Douglas County 66, Pope 57

Class AAAAA

Kell 92, Warner Robins 91

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian 60, Mount Bethel 46

North Cobb Christian 71, Pacelli 53

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt County, late

Class AAAAAA

Sprayberry at Lanier, late

Class A-Private

Whitefield Academy at Galloway, late

Round 2 Schedule

Wednesday or Thursday

Class AAAAAA

North Cobb at Milton

Peachtree Ridge/Shiloh at Wheeler

Kennesaw Mountain/Colquitt County at Berkmar

Pebblebrook at Grayson

Hillgrove at Norcross

South Forsyth at McEachern

Class AAAAAA

Effingham County/Tucker vs. Allatoona

Brunswick at South Cobb

Class AAAAA

Kell at Warner Robins

Class A-Private

Mount Paran at Walker

North Cobb Christian at Riverside Military

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

North Cobb 56, Colquitt County 37

Campbell 48, Woodstock 42

Tift County 43, Marietta 30

Pebblebrook 60, Roswell 44

McEachern 61, Lowndes 48

Class AAAAAA

Harrison 60, Winder-Barrow 55

Sprayberry 63, Habersham Central 48

Douglas County 43, Pope 38

Class AAAAA

Kell 58, Lithonia 26

Saturday

Class AAAAAA

South Cobb at Dacula, late

Round 2 Schedule

Class AAAAAAA

North Cobb at North Forsyth

Mill Creek/Rockdale County vs. Campbell

Pebblebrook at Collins Hill

Parkview at McEachern

Class AAAAAA

Harrison at Lovejoy

South Cobb/Dacula vs. Stephenson/Brunswick

Forest Park at Sprayberry

Class AAAAA

Bainbridge at Kell

Class A-Private

Darlington at Mount Paran Christian

GIRLS SOCCER

Harrison 1, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Hoyas managed to get a goal midway through the second half when Avery Visage played in a free kick from outside the 18, and Brittany Brownlee headed it into the net.

Sophie Dishman had four saves for Harrison (2-1-1).

Harrison will host Pope on February 28.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lassiter 10, Milton 2: Braden Erksa and Cole Schorsch each had two goals and two assists to help lead the Trojans to victory.

Lassiter kept Milton scoreless until late in third quarter behind outstanding defensive and goalkeeper Brandon Woolridge.

Murphy Mostellar added a goal and three assists.

BASEBALL

North Cobb 5-14, Wheeler 1-2: North Cobb used an 11-run fourth inning in Game 2 to sweep a doubleheader over Wheeler at home. 

Harry Ford was 3-for-3 with three runs scored in Game 2. Nathan Williams was also 2-for-3 in the nightcap and Trevor Lovett had two hits in Game 1. 

Cole Wright started the opener and Jacob Mann opened Game 2. Both worked three innings apiece. 

Relief pitcher Ethan Fry bailed North Cobb out when he took the mound in the sixth inning when Wheeler had the bases loaded with one out. Fry got out of it with back-to-back strikeouts. 

North Cobb will host North Cobb Christian in a doubleheader on Friday.  

 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.