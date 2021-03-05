Ekow Hudson scored four goals, two in each half, to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 4-2 victory over Trinity Christian on Thursday.
Stephen Emoghene had two assists, while Sam McMurry and Connor Hofman each added one.
The Eagles (3-2) will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cobb Christian 2, Walker 0: Macie Rainwater scored two goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a win in the Region 7A opener.
Maddie Freeman had five saves in goal to earn the shutout.
North Cobb Christian (4-1-1) will travel to Mount Paran on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Osborne 15, Meadowcreek 5: The Cardinals scored six runs in the fourth inning and added four in the fifth to roll in the non-region matchup.
LA Isham was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and earned the win with 2 ⅔ innings of relief, striking out five to earn the win. Jesse Williams added a hit and an RBI.
Osborne (2-2) will host Wheeler on Monday.
Pope 11, Milton 3: The Greyhounds batted around in the first inning to earn the non-region victory.
Matt Anthony was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Fabian Guillen had a two-run double, Kent Schmidt had a double and an RBI and Dawson Campbell drove in two.
Riley Frost went five innings and gave up only one earned run to earn the win.
Pope hosts South Forsyth on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Pope 3, Lassiter 2: Ethan Swatski won his match 6-2, 6-1 to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Kamish Damani and Paul East, along with Teo Johnson and Anshul Panchal each earned victories.
Pope will travel to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 5, North Paulding 0: Mana Fawcett won her match 6-0, 6-1 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Karen Graham won 6-0, 6-1 and Emma Preston earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory to complete singles play.
The doubles teams of Olivia Drake and Jordyn Zignego, and Alex Preston and Emily Boughner won 6-0, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-1 respectively.
North Cobb (6-1, 1-0) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Pope 3, Lassiter 2: Sydney Annis won her singles match to help the Lady Greyhounds earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Halle Anderson and Emily Begtson, along with Jordyn Ho and Avi Paruchuri also earned victories.
Pope will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
