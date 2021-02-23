Ekow Hudson had a hat trick and Lucas Barnett had two goals and two assists as the Mount Paran Christian boys soccer team earned its first win of the season, 7-1, over Glenwood (Ala.) on Monday.
Stephen Emoghene had a goal and two assists, while Jaden Emoghene added a goal for the Eagles (1-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 6, Glenwood (Ala.) 0: Ashley Johnson scored three goals and McKenna Bothe added two as the Lady Eagles rolled to a non-region victory.
Annie Strickland added the first goal of her high school career for Mount Paran (1-1).
BASEBALL
Monday
Parkview 4, Lassiter 2: Kyle Carson was 2-for-3, but the Trojans could not come back from a bad first inning.
Parkview scored three run in the first, and Lassiter could not get the big hit it needed at the right time.
Kyle Carson was 2-for-3, and Ryan Stephens added a hit and a sacrifice fly.
Harrison Bryson pitched three strong innings, striking out three.
The Trojans (4-1) will travel to Milton on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Wheeler 4, River Ridge 1: Noah Sheikh won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wildcats to a non-region victory.
Charlie Brubaker won 6-0, 6-1, while the doubles teams of Aniketh Tadepalli and Joe Thottungal, along with Neel Gundavarapu and Aayush Anantha, won their matches 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-2 respectively.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
North Cobb Christian 3, Carrollton 2: Olivia Drake won 6-2, 6-2 to help lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region win.
Mana Fawcett won her match 6-3, 6-0 and the doubles team of Alex Preston and Jordyn Zignego won 6-3, 6-1.
North Cobb Christian (5-1) will host Campbell on Wednesday
