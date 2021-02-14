Cheyenne Holloman became Pope’s all-time leading scorer Friday with her 20 points in a 35-30 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Holloman finished the game with 2,111 points for her career making her the most prolific scorer in school history -- male or female.
Katie Ward added 12 points in the win.
The Lady Greyhounds (15-9, 11-4) will face the winner of Allatoona-Wheeler on Wednesday at Wheeler.
Campbell 71, Pebblebrook 53: Laila Battle scored 20 points with five assists to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Chelsea Lewis finished with 12 points, Sarah Taub had 11 points and six assists, Nia Bozeman had nine points and nine rebounds, and Jaida Fitzgerald added six points and 10 boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Walker 55, Darlington 51: C.J. Brown scored 18 points to lead Walker to a Region 7A victory in the regular season finale.
Matthew Brown finished with 10 points and Omari Daniel added eight points and four boards.
Walker (13-8, 4-5) will open the Class A-Private playoffs either Feb. 23 or 24.
Friday
Pope 65, Kennesaw Mountain 49: Will Kolker had 24 points and eight assists as the Greyhounds closed the regular season with a victory over the Mustangs.
Zach Marinko had 13 points and seven rebounds, Trey Kaiser finished with nine points, Cam Bleshoy had eight points and eight rebounds and Jack Depsey added 11 rebounds.
Pope finished the night making 10 3-pointers.
The Greyhounds (14-10, 8-7 Region 6AAAAAA) will face Lassiter on Monday in the region tournament at Wheeler.
Mount Paran Christian 58, Excel 43: Dylan Bennifield led the way with 20 points to help the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Tyler Minnick finished with 13 points, Shaun Smith had 11 and Raph Parent added eight.
Mount Paran finishes the season 6-15, 3-6 in region play.
Christian Heritage 55, Walker 49: C.J. Brown finished with 12 points, but the Wolverines dropped the Region 7A game.
Omari Daniel finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Matthew Brown added eight points.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 4, McEachern 1: Four different players scored as the Hawks rolled past the Indians in non-region play.
James Wilson, Alex Brahm, Ehi Aimiuwu and Nick Grialdo each scored goals. Giraldo and Caleb Johnson had assists.
Hillgrove (4-0) will take on Sprayberry on Friday.
Marietta 5, Lithia Springs 1: Kelvin Ramos scored three goals to lead the Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Akinni James had a goal and two assists, Gabriel Koziel Do Carmo added a goal, and Bryan Ramos and Mario Salazar had assists.
Marietta (3-0) will travel to Walton on Feb. 23.
Lassiter 3, Roswell 0: Nabil Hamrang, Gordie Finnegan and Sam Hill all scored goals to help lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Henok Awoke, Colin Nedblake and Rom Or each had assists.
James Spurlin made six saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Lassiter (4-1) will host North Atlanta on Feb. 23.
