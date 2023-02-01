Moses Hipps scored 16 points, and reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career, to help McEachern down Marietta 88-65 in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The victory was the Indians ninth straight and with it they secured the No. 1 seed for the region tournament later this month.
Ace Bailey led all scorers with 30 points and five rebounds, and Jamichael Davis added 12 points.
McEachern (17-6, 6-0) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Walton 47, Kennesaw Mountain 36: Caesar Burrows had 16 points and Harrison Morris finished with 10 points, six blocks and five rebounds as the Raiders earned a key Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Luke Flynn had nine points and seven rebounds and JP Wells added six points and six boards.
Walton (14-8, 3-4) will host Wheeler on Friday.
Allatoona 66, Woodstock 55: Landen Pitts led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds to help the Buccaneers earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cole Smith had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Dean Soulsby had 10 points, Kyel Alley eight and RJ Guy added six.
Allatoona (7-15, 2-9) will travel to Etowah on Tuesday.
Walker 55, Mount Paran Christian 38: Xavier Berry had 16 points to help lead the Wolverines past their arch rival for a Region 6AA victory.
Moustapha Diop finished with nine points and eight rebounds and Noah Pederson added nine points.
Walker (12-10, 7-8) will travel to South Atlanta on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 40, Therrell 38: Albert Wilson had 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles to their 16th win in a row in a key Region 6AA matchup.
Gabe Bolden had 10 points, CJ Wallace finished with eight points and five rebounds and Sam Ayegunle added six points and six rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (18-4, 12-2) will host Washington on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Pebblebrook 73, East Coweta 24: Aaliyah Capers had a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
The win moved them into first place by ½ game over Campbell.
Iryana Muckle finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, Kelci Rivers had 12 points while Jenice Waldron, Shelbi Miner and Roshanae Watson all added six.
Pebblebrook (13-9, 5-1) will host Carrollton on Tuesday.
Walton 63, Kennesaw Mountain 23: Lexy Harrison had 22 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA.
Casey Ehlen finished with 10 points and Craycen Ehlen added nine points and seven boards.
Walton (13-9, 5-2) will host Wheeler on Friday.
Lassiter 58, Johns Creek 57: Kenzie Wyman had 12 points and Sophie Hortman finished with 11 to lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
The win kept the team in a first-place tie with Pope in the region standings.
Kiara Evans finished with eight points and nine rebounds, Ryan Thames had nine points and Malia Loadwick added seven points and five assists.
Lassiter (19-3, 8-2) will travel to Sprayberry on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 50, Therrell 12: Brooke Moore scored a game-high 26 points with eight rebounds and eight steals to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Selena Wilson added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (12-10, 11-3) will host Washington on Tuesday.
Wheeler 57, Osborne 14: Amanda Ogbonna had 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Wildcats earned a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Wheeler (9-10, 2-4) will travel to Walton on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Osborne 2, Pebblebrook 0: Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz and Andy Sanchez each scored a goal to lift the Cardinals to a victory over last year’s Class AAAAAAA state runner-up.
Sultan Musa added an assist.
Osborne (2-0) will host Marietta on Friday.
Lassiter 2, Riverwood 1: Charlie Alexander and Miles Martin scored goals to lead the Trojans to a season-opening victory.
Chris Peixoto and Marcelo Barros each added assists.
Lassiter (1-0) will host North Cobb on Thursday.
Hillgrove 1, River Ridge 1: Nick Giraldo scored with 10 minutes left to play to help the Hawks earn a season-opening draw.
Hillgrove (0-0-1) will travel to South Cobb on Friday.
Walton 1, Johns Creek 1: Kaito Ashahi scored with 1:26 left in the first half to help the Raiders open the season with a tie.
Walton (0-0-1) will host Harrison on Saturday.
McEachern 1, Creekview 1: Erik Vaquero’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box in the second half helped the Indians earn the draw.
McEachern (1-0-1) will host Hiram on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Lassiter 5, Riverwood 0: Nena Watts, Symone Dorsey, Hailey Johnbaptiste, Peyton Joyner, and Sophia Trevino all scored goals as the Trojans earned a season-opening victory.
Claire Carson recorded the shutout in goal.
Lassiter (1-0) will host North Cobb on Thursday.
Pope 10, Sequoyah 0: Lexi DeJoseph had a hat trick to lead the Greyhounds to a season-opening victory.
Giselle Aitken had two goals while Carly Oubs, Addi DeJoseph, Presley Morales, Olivia O’Connor and Caroline White each added one. DeJoseph also had three assists.
Addi Daughtry had the shutout in goal.
Pope (1-0) will host Campbell on Friday.
Walton 7, Johns Creek 0: Katie Jamison had four goals and an assist to lead the Raiders to a victory.
Emma Graham had a goal and an assist, Carman Cook and Claire McGinnis each had a goal, while Molly Chapman and Issie Meyers added an assist.
Walton (2-0) will host Lovett on Thursday.
