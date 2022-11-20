Moses Hipps scored 27 points to help lead McEachern to an 88-80 victory over Grovetown in the Hawks-Naismith Tip-off Classic on Saturday at Holy Innocents’ High School.
Hipps scored most of his points in the second half as the Indians knocked off the defending Class AAAAAA state champions.
Ace Bailey had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
McEachern (3-0) will face Duncanville (Texas) on Monday.
Pebblebrook 70, Grayson 67 (OT): Jaiun Simon scored 31 points to lead the Falcons to a
Pebblebrook beat Grayson in a thriller, 70-67.
Jase McCullough added 13 points, including connecting on 5 of 5 free throws and a 3-pointer in the final quarter.
Pebblebrook (2-0) will face Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) on Friday.
Wheeler 76, Etowah 52: The Wildcats pulled away in the second half to open their season with a win at the Powder Springs Showcase at Hillgrove High School on Saturday.
Isaiah Collier, Jelani Hamilton and Arrinten Page combined for 51 points.
Wheeler (1-0) will face North Gwinnett on Monday in the Jared Cook Classic.
South Cobb 71, Southwest Atlanta Christian 53: Jermaine Freeman had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Rajah Morgan finished with 16 points as the Eagles picked up a non-region victory.
Dante Harrion finished with 11 points and five rebounds, Josh Freeman had 11 points and Dante Long added 12 rebounds.
South Cobb (2-0) will face Douglas County on Tuesday in Columbus.
Pope 81, Trinity Prep 39: Zach Bleshoy had 21 points and Jared Gutzmer finished with 10 as the Greyhounds rolled to a non-region win.
Brady Gibson and Deven Royal each had nine points while Jessie Baker and Ryan Luttrell each added eight.
Pope (2-0) will travel to face Dacula in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Mount Bethel Christian 75, Dunwoody 55: Mo Diao had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
RoBen Howery finished with 14 points and Jackson Bell added 13.
Mount Bethel (3-0) will compete in the Raider Classic Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
Friday
Pope 73, Woodstock 49: Zach Bleshoy had 20 points to help lead the Greyhounds to a season-opening victory.
Theron Nixon finished with 16 points.
Osborne 81, Bannaker 32: The Cardinals had four players in double figures as they earned the non-region victory.
Akai Fleming led the way with 17 points, Justin McCarter and Keshawn McPherson had 16 points each and Marquis Copney added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Lassiter 56, Furtah Prep 34: Ryan Thames had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Kiara Evans finished with 11 points and 16 boards, Jessie Ortiz had 11 points and Kenzie Wyman added seven points and five rebounds.
Lassiter (4-0) will host Roswell on Tuesday.
Walton 64, McIntosh 60: Kate Bagley made a pair of free throws with 7.1 seconds to play to seal the season-opening victory in the first round of the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Invitational.
Lexy Harris led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Bagley finished with 14points and Cici Childers added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Walton (1-0) will face Cambridge on Monday.
Campbell 67, Chamblee 25: Tai Harvey led four scores in double figures with 15 to help lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Brooke Suttle finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, Saniya Binion finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Marlie Battle added 12 points and four boards.
Campbell (2-1) will face Collins Hill in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Mount Paran Christian 50, Hardaway 32: Jessica Fields had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles to a non-region win.
Ciara Alexander finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Isabella Ramirez added 11 points.
Mount Paran (2-0) will face Josey on Friday.
Friday
Campbell 55, Stephenson 28: Tia Harvey finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Saniyah Binion added six points and five rebounds.
Lassiter 68, Kennesaw Mountain 12: Kiara Evans had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six blocks to lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Kenzie Wyman finished with 12 points, six steals and five assists, Ryan Thames had 11 points, six assists and six steals, and Jessie Ortiz added nine points.
