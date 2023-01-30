Moses Hipps made five 3-pointers as part of his 21 points to help lead McEachern to an 80-66 victory over Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) on Saturday.
Ace Bailey finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and JaMichael Davis added 16 points and five assists.
The Indians (16-6) travel to Marietta on Tuesday.
Grayson 67, Osborne 57: Keshawn McPherson had 21 points in the Cardinals’ non-region matchup with the Rams.
Akai Fleming and Justin McCarter each had 12 points.
Osborne (13-7) travels to Wheeler on Tuesday.
Friday
Pope 64, Lassiter 60: Ryan Luttrell had 22 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory over Lassiter.
Jared Gutzmer had 15 points, Theron Nixon 11 and Zach Bleshoy added eight.
Pope (16-7, 8-2) will host Roswell on Friday.
McEachern 87, Hillgrove 61: JaMichael Davis had 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead the Indians to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Ace Bailey finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Osborne 70, Kennesaw Mountain 47: The Cardinals earned the Region 5AAAAAAA victory with five players in double figures – Akai Fleming, Farrell Suber, Justin McCarter, KJ Hicks and Keshawn McPherson.
Kell 88, North Springs 50: Jaylen Colon had 19 points and Aaron Smith added 17 to help the Longhorns roll to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
With the victory, Kell secured the No. 1 seed for next month's region tournament.
Parrish Johnson had 16 points, Peyton Marshall had 15 and Cannon Richards added 11.
The Longhorns (18-2, 9-0) will host Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
Mount Bethel 59, Mount Pisgah 54: James White, Jackson Bell and Will Kuimjian each had 13 points to lead the Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
Zach Rodene finished with 12.
Mount Bethel (17-5, 7-1) will host Mount Vernon on Friday.
Marist 61, South Cobb 45: Joshua Miles had 14 points in the Eagles Region 4AAAAAA matchup.
Donte Long finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
South Cobb (11-10, 5-4) will travel to Riverwood on Friday.
Wheeler 68, North Cobb 61: Mekhi Sherman and Jalan Johnson each had 13 points in the Warriors Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
Evan Daniel finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
North Cobb (16-4, 3-3) will head to Cherokee on Tuesday.
Drew Charter 54, Walker 47: Andrew Carey and Moustapha Diop each had 12 points in the Region 6AA matchup.
Walker (11-10, 6-8) will host Mount Paran on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Hillgrove 60, McEachern 56: The Hawks needed an extra period to down their arch rivals and earn the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Amaya Harris, Younland Floyd and Caylie Long each had 11 points, Aryelle King finished with nine and Kara Boggs added eight.
Kalise Hill led the Indians with 26 points, Jada Bates had 12 and Amanda Eziukwu finished with eight.
Hillgrove (17-5, 4-1) will host North Paulding for first place on Tuesday, while McEachern (13-7, 3-2) will travel to Marietta.
Mount Paran Christian 69, South Atlanta 21: Jacalyn Myrthil had 21 points to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA rout.
Mckinley Brothers had 15 points, Jessica Fields finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds and Ciara Alexander added eight points.
Mount Paran (20-1, 12-0) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 66, Campbell 54: Kelci Rivers had 19 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Nia Morgan had 17 points and six rebounds, Aaliyah Capers finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, Jenice Waldron had 10 points and six boards, Aaliyah Capers added 10 points and six rebounds and Iryana Muckle added nine points.
Pebblebrook (12-9, 4-1) will host East Coweta on Tuesday.
Cherokee 71, Walton 51: Lexy Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Raiders Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
Kate Bagley had 13 points and Graycen Ehlen finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Walton (12-9, 4-2) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
