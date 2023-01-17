Moses Hipps made six 3-pointers as part of his 25 points to help lead McEachern to a 96-64 victory over King’s Ridge in the MLK Peach Ball Classic on Monday.
Ace Bailey added 21.
McEachern (11-6) will travel to North Paulding on Friday.
Osborne 70, Creekside Christian 65: Akai Fleming’s three-point play with 20 seconds left helped the Cardinals secure the win in the MLK Peach Ball Classic.
Fleming finished the game with 19 points.
Osborne (11-4) will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
Walker 60, Southwest Christian Academy 56: Moustapha Diop had a team-high 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks to help lead the Wolverines to a victory at the MLK Day Classic.
Andrew Carey had 13 points, Jackson Evans finished with six points and 10 rebounds, and Noah Pederson added nine points and five boards.
Walker (10-7) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 69, Woodland 44: Gabe Bolden had 21 points and Albert Wilson finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a win in the MLK Dream Challenge.
Holdon Cardon had nine points and CJ Wallace added eight points and seven assists.
North Cobb Christian (14-4) will host Walker on Tuesday.
Mount Bethel Christian 63, South Gwinnett 53: Jackson Bell scored nine of his 13 points in the second half to help the Eagles hold off the Comets.
Wil Kuimjian led the team with 14 points, James White had 12 and Cole Buker added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mount Bethel (14-5) will host St. Francis on Friday.
