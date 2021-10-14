Sorry, an error occurred.
Hillgrove went on the road to south Georgia and came away with a sweep.
The Lady Hawks defeated Lowndes 6-4 and 7-4.
Hillgrove will host Etowah in the second round next week.
Parkview 9-10, Campbell 2-0: The Lady Spartans' season came to an end with an opening round loss to the Lady Panthers.
Campbell finishes the year 12-12.
Grayson 12-10, McEachern 0-0: The Lady Indians were swept by the Lady Rams in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Colquitt County 8-10, Walton 0-1: The Lady Raiders were swept out of the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton finishes the year 9-18.
Buford 3-13, Kell 0-4: The Lady Longhorns fell to the Lady Wolves in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kell finishes the year 13-8.
Hebron Christian 14-12, North Cobb Christian 0-0: The Lady Eagles were defeated in the opening round of the Class A Private school playoffs.
North Cobb Christian finished the year 5-15.
Trinity Christian 6-19, Whitefield Academy 2-10: The Lady Wolfpack dropped its series in the opening round of the Class A Private playoffs.
Whitefield finished the season 2-16.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Lassiter 2: The Lady Mustangs needed five sets but defeated the Lady Trojans in the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals Wednesday.
Kennesaw Mountain advanced to face Pope on Thursday in the region championship match.
Lassiter will face Allatoona in the third place game.
Campbell 3, McEachern 0: The Lady Spartans swept the Lady Indians to claim the No. 3 seed from Region 2AAAAAAA. McEachern will be the No. 4 seed.
Mount Bethel Christian 3, St. Francis 1: The Lady Eagles needed four sets to win their semifinal match.
Mount Bethel won 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 and will travel to face Fellowship Christian for the region championship Thursday.
FLAG FOOTBALL
North Cobb splits: The Lady Warriors opened their season with a win and a loss.
North Cobb lost the opener 24-0 to North Paulding, but bounced back with a 19-0 win over East Paulding.
